Britney Spears’s husband Sam Asghari, 29, has accused the singer of “cheating with a staff member” according to inside sources.

Sam Asghari, who broke his silence following news of the couple’s sudden break-up on Thursday (August 17), reportedly caught the Gimme More singer in a sticky position.

According to reports, Sam allegedly caught Britney, 41, cheating with a staffer at their house and saw Britney asking the employee to film her naked.

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ: “Sam has claimed Britney asked at least one staffer to shoot video of her naked.

“Not only that, we’re told Sam believes she hooked up with at least one of the male staff members working at her home.”

It’s claimed the Iranian-American fitness instructor even saw footage of Britney and the staffer together in other inappropriate sexual conduct.

And on Wednesday, TMZ reported that the pair broke up after a “nuclear” argument”.

This, combined with other activities, was the final straw for Sam, who has now reportedly filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Sam confirmed his marriage with the pop star was over on Thursday night (August 17), breaking his silence with a candid statement posted on his Instagram Stories.

In his statement, Sam insisted that he and Britney had enjoyed 6 six years of “love and commitment” to one another and that he would “wish her the best always.”

His statement read: “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always.

The Iranian-born hunk added: “Sh** happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous [sic], so I will just ask for everyone, including media, to be kind and thoughtful.”

Although Britney has yet to address the split (at the time of writing), she told followers on Wednesday (August 16) that she planned on buying a horse.

It’s believed that Sam has moved out of the marital home he shared with the singer and is now living alone.