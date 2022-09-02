CELEBRITIES
Salma Hayek rocks red bikini on boat for 56th birthday
Salma Hayek celebrated her 56th birthday with a boat ride — and a red-hot bikini.
The actress smiled and danced with a straw hat in her hand while on the watercraft in an Instagram video posted Friday.
“Happy 56th birthday to me!!!” Hayek captioned the sunny footage. “❤️💃💋 #alwaysgrateful.”
In addition to birthday wishes from Zoe Saldana, Drake, Anthony Hopkins and more celebs, the “House of Gucci” star’s followers praised her bathing-suit body in the comments.
“56 never looks so good,” one Instagram user gushed.
Hayek, who shares a 14-year-old daughter named Valentina with husband François-Henri Pinault, is no stranger to sharing swimsuit snaps on social media.
The Oscar nominee has been sporting different swimsuits all summer long, from a purple bikini in June to a black two-piece teamed with a matching wrap last month.
Hayek explained to People in December 2020 that while she doesn’t “have time to exercise,” she does have a restorative yoga practice.
“I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long,” the Daytime Emmy winner said in the interview. “So even when you brush your teeth, you’re working the muscles.
“She taught me to tone my muscles without clenching them,” she continued.
“You relax them and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension. If you’re aware of your body, you’d be surprised by the effect it can have.”
The “Eternals” star also doesn’t have time to diet, previously writing that she is not “good at” it and chooses to do juice cleanses instead.
“Cleansing is like my meditation,” she explained. “It makes me stop, focus and think about what I’m putting into my body. I’m making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button.”
CELEBRITIES
J Balvin takes selfies with Pope Francis at the Vatican
J Balvin is giving us all a much-needed break from Bennifer’s wedding, Leo’s breakup and the latest Kardashian Photoshop fail with some pretty immaculate selfies featuring Pope Francis.
The “Mi Gente” hitmaker, 37, took full advantage of a photo opp we didn’t know we needed on Thursday at the Vatican’s Vitae Foundation Summit, where he and various other international artists gathered to discuss ways to elevate society and culture through art.
Evidently, Balvin feels that the elevation process begins with an impromptu photo shoot with the Catholic Church’s Supreme Pontiff, 85, and we are having a hard time disagreeing.
Photographers at the event captured the Colombian musician (whose real name is José Álvaro Osorio Balvín) making himself right at home on an empty seat next to Francis, where he proceeded to whip out his iPhone to document the divine interaction.
Dressed to the nines in a sleek black suit, Balvin gleefully leaned into the religious pillar, who opted for his usual all-white papal regalia, and fumbled his way through opening up his device’s front-facing camera.
The momentary besties both flashed major smiles as the “I Like It” collaborator snapped away. At one point, Balvin changed things up and gave the camera a mean mug, prompting Francis to follow suit adorably.
After the brief encounter, the singer shook the Argentina native’s hand and said a few words not audible in the video featured in the former’s Instagram carousel of the exchange.
In his caption, Balvin boasted about their “Latino Gang” and added (in Spanish), “Always on HIGH VIBRATION, LOVE AND TOLERANCE.”
Also during the event, the father of one, who welcomed daughter Rio with longtime girlfriend Valentina Ferrer in June 2021, stood at a podium — where he was flanked by Luis Quinelli, the foundation’s president, and Alejandro Roemmers, Argentinian writer and producer — and answered reporters’ questions.
CELEBRITIES
Timothée Chalamet stuns crowd in backless halter at Venice Film Festival
Timothée Chalamet looks ravishing in red.
The “Call Me By Your Name” actor was the talk of the red carpet at Friday’s “Bones and All” premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2022, where he showed up wearing a custom Haider Ackermann outfit comprised of fitted crimson trousers and a matching backless halter top tied artfully at the neck.
Social media had a field day with Chalamet’s latest fashion moment, with one fan tweeting, “Please take a moment to pause and appreciate what Timothee Chalamet does for the people. Damn. He’s been missed on a carpet.”
Gushed another of the 26-year-old’s daring designer duds, “timothée chalamet woke up and decided to end us all.”
Other fans hailed the “sluttification” of the “Dune” star’s style, which often pushes fashion boundaries — bedazzled harness and Met Gala sweatpants, anyone? — but has evolved into something more skin-baring as of late.
“Timothee SLUTAMET ate everyone up,” one devotee quipped.
On the even sillier end of the spectrum, Chalamet’s back-baring ‘fit earned more than a few comparisons to Mr. Tumnus, James McAvoy’s shirtless, scarf-wearing faun character from the 2005 film adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.”
The “Lady Bird” favorite is one of a growing number of Hollywood actors embracing gender-fluid dressing; Harry Styles, Billy Porter, Lil Nas X and A$AP Rocky are among the famous men who’ve proudly rocked skirts, dresses and other traditionally feminine fashion fare.
Chalamet’s custom look for the Italian film fest appears to be somewhat based on Haider Ackermann’s spring 2018 collection, which was modeled entirely by women.
“I like that he breaks certain stereotypes and creates his own style,” yet another fan enthused.
CELEBRITIES
‘Teen Mom’ stars Jade Cline and Sean Austin are engaged
Here comes the lastest bride in town!
“Teen Mom” stars Jade Cline and Sean Austin are engaged.
Cline, 25, announced Austin, 29, had popped the question with a TikTok video of the proposal that showed him getting down on one knee while she was surrounded by candles, roses, and friends and family.
The mom of one held a bouquet of roses as she appeared shocked when Austin asked her to marry him. After saying “yes,” the lovebirds embraced each other with a hug and celebrated with their family and friends — including their 4-year-old-daughter Kloie.
“our happily ever after has just begun,” she captioned the video. “So glad we cam [sic] ginally [sic] share this! Ill [sic] be Mrs. Austin October 2023 ❤️ we worked for this and im so proud of where we are. Love always prevails.”
The MTV star also took to her Instagram Stories to give her 656,000 followers a closer look at the massive teardrop diamond ring that was “exactly” what she “always wanted” from Reis-Nichols Jewelers.
Cline revealed in a series of Instagram Story Q&As that they actually got engaged during the first week of July, but they kept the engagement a secret for their new show, “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”
Luckily for fans, the TikTok video showed cameras filming in the background, so it seems that viewers will get a more in-depth look at the couple’s milestone.
Wedding planning is already underway for the couple, too. Cline revealed that they’ve already secured a venue with a “Gothic Victorian kind of theme” for October 2023. She also said “of course” she wants a wedding special.
Viewers met Cline and Austin in 2018 on “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant,” and they’ve witnessed their many ups and downs — including Austin seeking addiction treatment and initially breaking up in 2019.
They rekindled their romance in the spring, and have seemingly been going strong ever since.
“You are a phenomenal man and father,” Cline wrote went they went Instagram-official again in May. “You have grown immensely Over the years and so many people are rooting for you. Sharing this journey in front of the world shows your strength, dedication, and resilience. Proud to have stood by you, I always knew who you were.”
“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” premieres Wednesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.
