Salma Hayek rocks red bikini on boat for 56th birthday

Salma Hayek celebrated her 56th birthday with a boat ride — and a red-hot bikini.

The actress smiled and danced with a straw hat in her hand while on the watercraft in an Instagram video posted Friday.

“Happy 56th birthday to me!!!” Hayek captioned the sunny footage. “❤️💃💋 #alwaysgrateful.”

In addition to birthday wishes from Zoe Saldana, Drake, Anthony Hopkins and more celebs, the “House of Gucci” star’s followers praised her bathing-suit body in the comments.

“56 never looks so good,” one Instagram user gushed.

Hayek, who shares a 14-year-old daughter named Valentina with husband François-Henri Pinault, is no stranger to sharing swimsuit snaps on social media.

The Oscar nominee has been sporting different swimsuits all summer long, from a purple bikini in June to a black two-piece teamed with a matching wrap last month.

Hayek explained to People in December 2020 that while she doesn’t “have time to exercise,” she does have a restorative yoga practice.

“I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long,” the Daytime Emmy winner said in the interview. “So even when you brush your teeth, you’re working the muscles.

“She taught me to tone my muscles without clenching them,” she continued.

“You relax them and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension. If you’re aware of your body, you’d be surprised by the effect it can have.”

The “Eternals” star also doesn’t have time to diet, previously writing that she is not “good at” it and chooses to do juice cleanses instead.

“Cleansing is like my meditation,” she explained. “It makes me stop, focus and think about what I’m putting into my body. I’m making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button.”