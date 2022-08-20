Connect with us

Sales Intern Recruitment at Walex Biz Nigeria

Job title: Sales Intern Recruitment at Walex Biz Nigeria

Company: Walex Biz Nigeria

Job description: Walex Biz Nigeria Limited is a full-spectrum software solutions company based in Abuja, Nigeria. We deliver solutions…

Location: Abuja, FCT

Job date: Sun, 24 Jul 2022 00:22:57 GMT

Jobs

Flour Mill of Nigeria Plc Recruitment for Maintenance (Electrical) Officer – Golden Fertilizer

Job title: Flour Mill of Nigeria Plc Recruitment for Maintenance (Electrical) Officer – Golden Fertilizer

Company: Flour Mill of Nigeria Plc

Job description: Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has been a part of the lives of Nigerians at home and abroad. Our global vision… and consumers in Nigeria. We are recruiting to fill the position below: Job Position: Maintenance (Electrical) Officer – Golden…

Location: Kaduna, Kaduna State

Job date: Mon, 25 Jul 2022 00:46:07 GMT

Jobs

Process Engineer Job at Tetra Pak Nigeria

Job title: Process Engineer Job at Tetra Pak Nigeria

Company: Tetra Pak Nigeria

Job description: , Nigeria Job Summary We are looking for a Project Engineer – Process who will take the responsibility to drive equipment… frame. This is a local contract to be based in Nigeria, Lagos. What You will Do As a Project Engineer – Process…

Location: Nigeria

Job date: Wed, 27 Jul 2022 00:33:12 GMT

Jobs

Graphics Designer Job at Carbon Nigeria

Job title: Graphics Designer Job at Carbon Nigeria

Company: Carbon Nigeria

Job description: revenue over the last 2 years. Carbon has operations in Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria, supported by a talented team spread…

Location: Nigeria

Job date: Wed, 27 Jul 2022 22:15:34 GMT

