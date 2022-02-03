SPORTS
Salah set to equal Okocha’s goals record
Mohamed Salah could equal or surpass Austin Okocha’s goal record at the African Cup of Nations tournament when the two most successful sides in the history of the tournament Cameroon and Egypt go head to head for a place in the final on Thursday (today).
The game billed for the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde is a repeat of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final which the Indomitable Lions won by a lone goal.
Salah, who has scored twice and made one assist so far in the competition in Cameroon, has totaled six goals in 15 games in three tournament appearances.
The Liverpool forward is one goal shy of the former Nigerian captain’s record. Okocha scored seven goals in 22 games in five tournament appearances for the Eagles.
Other players who have scored seven goals at the tournament are Osei Kofi (Ghana), Ali Gresha (Egypt), Roger Milla (Cameroon), Taher Abouzaid (Egypt), Abedi Pele (Ghana), Benni McCarthy (South Africa), Flavio (Angola), Christopher Katongo (Zambia) and Frederic Kanoute (Mali).
Cameroon captain, Vincent Aboubakar, who is currently the top scorer at this year’s AFCON with six goals from five games, could also equal the goal record of duo Hossam Hassan and Benni McCarthy.
The duo was joint top scorer at the 1998 AFCON in Burkina Faso with seven goals.
Meanwhile, Egypt’s coach Carlos Queiroz has hailed his players’ commitment and sacrifices ahead of Thursday’s much-anticipated clash against hosts Cameroon, insisting that the Pharaohs’ ambitious attitude is the road to the prestigious title.
“We have reached the semi-final due to your commitment and sacrifices for the Egyptian jersey,” the 68-year-old Portuguese coach said in a press conference on Wednesday.
“Well done. I am sure you have won more respect from your real supporters. With our humble and ambitious attitude, while others keep talking, we keep walking to our goals and dreams.
“We will give it our best to make everybody proud. No doubt, it will be difficult but we believe in our abilities.”
The Pharaohs defeated Morocco 2-1 in the quarter-final last Sunday to set up a place in the semi-final.
The record seven-time African champions Egypt are seeking their first AFCON title since 2010 – their eighth, while Cameroon seeks their sixth-ever AFCON title since their last one in 2017.
SPORTS
COVID-19 cost Europe’s clubs €7bn -UEFA
The COVID-19 pandemic has left Europe’s clubs with a massive seven billion euro-crater in their bank accounts, a UEFA report concluded on Thursday.
The virus-disrupted past two seasons, with many games played to empty terraces, ended an uninterrupted rise in revenue over the previous 20 years.
With gate receipts decimated, sponsorship down and television rights receipts hit, clubs suffered a four billion euros hit in 2019-2020, and three billion in 2020-2021.
Lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the virus that has killed nearly 2 million in Europe and 5.69 million worldwide cut off the clubs’ financial lifeblood – the fans.
Ticket sales dived by 4.4bn euros, while the report forecast a 1.7bn drop in sponsorship, and 0.9bn reduction in television rights.
These figures correspond with the forecast losses contained in UEFA’s report in May 2021 which put at 7.2bn euros the loss for Europe’s 711 top flight sides.
The latest UEFA study includes the consolidated results of these same 711 clubs for the year 2020, as well as the anticipated financial statements of 95 major teams for the year 2021, particularly marked by games played behind closed doors.
These long months of empty stadiums have caused a drastic decrease in ticketing revenues, plummeting by 88 percent in 2021 compared to 2019.
– Sluggish transfer market -UEFA also analysed the impact of Covid on the transfer market.
“Revenues due to transfers decreased by 40 per cent during the summer 2020, January 2021 and summer 2021 transfer windows” compared to their original level, the European body pointed out.
European clubs spent 3.8 billion euros in the summer of 2021, compared to 6.5 billion in the summer transfer window of 2019.
But UEFA also stressed signs of recovery have been observed in recent months as “fans seem to have more appetite than ever to return to the stadium”.
It also noted a rebound in the January transfer window which closed on Monday with an estimated 950 million euros spent last month in Europe, according to UEFA.
A total down only 10 percent compared to the average winter transfer window between 2017 and 2019.
The activity of French Ligue 1 clubs on the market halved between the summer of 2019 and the summer of 2021, with a negative balance — 400 million euros spent against 372 million received.
Victims of the withdrawal of their broadcaster Mediapro, the starting point for a fall in their television revenues, Ligue 1 clubs have been among the hardest hit in Europe, with overall revenues down 29 percent since March 2020, compared with around 20 percent for England, Germany and Spain, and 26 percent for Italy.
Between 2019 and 2020, Paris Saint-Germain saw its income drop by 15 percent, to 560 million euros.
The Qatar-bankrolled French giants are among the Top 5 highest earners in Europe, behind Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.
AFP
SPORTS
EPL: Arsenal to give Arteta £180m to spend after Aubameyang’s exit
Arsenal will hand manager, Mikel Arteta a £180million transfer warchest next summer, in what would be a record window for the club, according to the UK Sun.
It would be another show of faith in Arteta by majority owner, Stan Kroenke.
Kroenke is keen to inject funds into the Gunners’ squad to continue the overhaul.
Strikers Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) and midfielder Ruben Neves (Wolves) have all been lined up as potential future targets.
Isak has a release clause of £75m, while Calvert-Lewin is valued at £60million.
To tempt Neves away from Wolves, Arsenal would also have to stump up another £45m.
Arteta views the targets as young, driven players with quality to take them “to the next level”.
Last summer, Arteta splashed £150m on Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares.
The new recruits have mostly hit the ground running at the Emirates.
Arteta is under pressure to guide the team back into the Champions League and securing a spot in the competition may well prove make or break in their attempts to bring in their three key targets, too.
Recruiting a new forward is unsurprisingly a priority for the head coach, after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departed the capital to sign for Barcelona.
The former Borussia Dortmund man was allowed to leave on a free transfer.
His exit, though, is expected to save Arsenal roughly £20million.
SPORTS
AFCON 2021: Cameroon coach lauds Salah, predicts team to win trophy on Sunday
Cameroon coach, Antonio Conceiçao has hailed Egypt captain, Mohamed Salah, as one of the best players in the world.
Conceiçao also predicted Cameroon to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, on Sunday.
He said this during his pre-match press conference ahead of Cameroon’s AFCON semi-final tie with Egypt on Thursday night.
“Our goal is clear; to play a good game and go to the final,” Conceiçao said.
“We will play against a very good team, Egypt, the most successful team in Africa.
“They have very good players, including one of the best in the world, namely Mohamed Salah.
“My players are motivated to win. We have positive pressure, but our objective is clear, to win the title for the Cameroonian people,” he added.
Meanwhile, Senegal are through to the AFCON final, which will be played on Sunday night.
The Teranga Lions defeated Burkina Faso 3-1 in the semi-final tie on Wednesday night.
Latest News
- Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walk off stage after Rudy Giuliani is unveiled on The Masked Singer
- Nigerian aviation workers to withdraw services, may ground flights February 8
- ‘Boko Haram forces children to attack families to demonstrate loyalty’
- Nasdaq futures drop as Facebook leads tech shares lower
- $320 million stolen in latest apparent crypto hack
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES15 hours ago
7 tips for men to last longer, perform better in bed
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Why masturbating with your partner can be really fun
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Google parent Alphabet beats earnings expectations
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Stocks get wobbly start to new month after volatile January
-
NEWS1 day ago
Attempted coup in Guinea-Bissau sends jitters across Africa
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah to reunite on screen for The Equalizer
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
Eurozone inflation hits new record for third month running
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Atiku to announce decision on 2023 presidency