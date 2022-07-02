SPORTS
Salah overtakes Ronaldo as Premier League’s highest-paid player with new deal
Mohamed Salah’s new £400,000-per-week salary at Liverpool has made him the top earner in the Premier League, according to Daily Mail.
The Egyptian has ended speculation about his future, by putting pen to paper on a bumper deal until 2025.
Salah is now ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) and Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), who are on reported salaries of £385,000-per-week.
City’s new striker, Erling Haaland, is close behind on £375,000-per-week, the same wage as United goalkeeper David de Gea.
Salah, however, ranks as the fourth highest-paid footballer in the world.
The 30-year-old’s wages is dwarfed by those ahead of him, all of whom play for Paris Saint-Germain.
Neymar comes in at third-place with £606,000-per-week.
Lionel Messi took a pay cut when he joined PSG from Barcelona last summer, but he’s still on a stunning salary of £960,000-per-week.
Messi was the biggest earner in the world until a few weeks ago, when he was overtaken by team-mate Kylian Mbappe, who signed a new three-year contract with the Ligue 1 side reported to be worth £1million-per-week.
Nigerian-born Israel Adesanya defeats Cannonier by unanimous decision to retain UFC middleweight title
Israel Adesanya has defeated Jarred Cannonier to retain the UFC middleweight championship.
Adesanya fought against middleweight contender Cannonier at UFC 276 at the T-mobile Arena, Las Vegas Sunday morning.
He defeated his opponent via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45) to retain the UFC middleweight championship.
Adesanya controlled the fight in four out of five rounds.
Cannonier did his best but he simply wasn’t on the same level as Izzy. It was therefore an unanimous decision for ‘The last Stylebender’.
The Nigerian-born New Zealander’s only loss was during his unsuccessful step up to light heavyweight, losing to then-champion Jan Blachowicz.
On Sunday, he successfully defended his middleweight title for the fifth time.
While Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker in February for the second time to retain his middleweight strap, Cannonier knocked out Derek Brunson in the second round in February to become the weight’s No.1 contender.
PSG to offload Messi
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly planning to offload forward Lionel Messi this summer, according to Spanish journalist Pedro Morata via PSG Talk.
Messi joined PSG last summer from his boyhood club, Barcelona.
The Argentine captain failed to live up to expectations, scoring just 11 goals from 34 games across competitions for PSG.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, though, has shown signs of a revival over the summer.
Messi was outstanding for La Albiceleste in the last few games, scoring goals for fun and winning the Finalissima.
However, it appears PSG have run out of patience with Messi.
PSG’s new sporting director Luis Campos is planning a squad revamp and is also ready to axe Messi.
EPL: Arsenal agree deal with 25-year-old midfielder
Arsenal have agreed on personal terms with 25-year-old Leicester City midfielder, Youri Tielemans.
This claim was made by respected Journalist Ben Jacobs.
According to Jacobs, Arsenal have ‘put in a heck lot of work’ to secure a deal for the Belgium international.
Speaking to GiveMeSport, Ben Jacobs was quoted as saying: “Arsenal have put in a heck of a lot of work into Tielemans.
“They have agreed personal terms, and their talks with Tielemans date back for the best part of a year. But for whatever reason, Arsenal have decided not to swoop just yet and actually table a bid with Leicester City.
“And if they do so, and agree a fee at the lowest end £25 million, at the highest end £32 million, they will get Youri Tielemans.”
