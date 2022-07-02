Salah overtakes Ronaldo as Premier League’s highest-paid player with new deal

Mohamed Salah’s new £400,000-per-week salary at Liverpool has made him the top earner in the Premier League, according to Daily Mail.

The Egyptian has ended speculation about his future, by putting pen to paper on a bumper deal until 2025.

Salah is now ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) and Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), who are on reported salaries of £385,000-per-week.

City’s new striker, Erling Haaland, is close behind on £375,000-per-week, the same wage as United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Salah, however, ranks as the fourth highest-paid footballer in the world.

The 30-year-old’s wages is dwarfed by those ahead of him, all of whom play for Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar comes in at third-place with £606,000-per-week.

Lionel Messi took a pay cut when he joined PSG from Barcelona last summer, but he’s still on a stunning salary of £960,000-per-week.

Messi was the biggest earner in the world until a few weeks ago, when he was overtaken by team-mate Kylian Mbappe, who signed a new three-year contract with the Ligue 1 side reported to be worth £1million-per-week.