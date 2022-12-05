Saheed Osupa thrills PDP supporters at Atiku’s campaign rally in Lagos

The popular Yoruba musician, Alhaji Saheed Osupa, popularly known as Saridon P, on Monday, thrilled PDP supporters at the campaign rally of the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar in Lagos.

At the mention of his name, the atmosphere at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), venue of the rally became charged, with PDP supporters displaying different dance steps.

Osupa thrilled the cheering crowd to some of his popular hit songs.

Present at the event were dignitaries including former Senate President Bukola Saraki, former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel, PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, amongst others.

Speaking at the event, Atiku urged Lagos people to vote for him and the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran.

He said all Nigerians have to “push the support of the PDP,” adding that “a vote for the PDP is a vote for progress.”