Safaricom has unveiled a new payment option allowing its millions of customers to pay for goods and services using their Internet data balances as it moves to reduce related liabilities.

Dubbed ‘Lipa na Data’, the service allows users with 5GB and above of data balance to make payments at shopping outlets via Paybill or till numbers by dialling *544*34#.

The provision is accessible to both Safaricom post-pay customers with a data balance of 5GB and above as well as to prepaid customers with ‘no expiry’ bundles above 5GB.

On dialling the payment request code, the bundle calculator gives the bill in Kenya shillings in its data bundle equivalent and prompts the user to either agree or decline to proceed with payment.

For example, Sh500 is equivalent to 7,692.21MBS (7.7GB), while Sh2,000 is equivalent to 30,769.23MBs (30.8GB).

“You can make a payment of Sh500 with 7,692.21MBs. Proceed to pay: 1: Yes 2: No 0: Back,” reads the prompt on making a payment attempt.

If the data balance is below the required 5GB, a user will be notified that they are not eligible for the service.