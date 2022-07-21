SPORTS
Sadio Mane named African Footballer of the Year ahead of Mo Salah and Edouard Mendy
Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has been crowned African Footballer of the Year for the second time.
The Senegal international, 30, received the prestigious honour at an awards ceremony on Thursday. Mane, who joined Bayern earlier this summer, won the award ahead of former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.
Mane scored 23 goals for Liverpool last season to help them win the FA Cup and EFL Cup. The Reds also reached the Champions League final – losing 1-0 to Real Madrid – and finished just a point behind champions Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
At international level, Mane inspired Senegal to glory in the Africa Cup of Nations in February. He scored the winning spot-kick as his nation defeated Salah’s Egypt on penalties in the final. Mane scored three goals during the tournament, one more than Salah.
“Congratulations to Sadio Mane on once again being named Africa’s Player of the Year,” said Bayern president Herbert Hainer. “He’s an absolutely exceptional player and above all a great person, who’s a wonderful ambassador for his homeland Senegal, for the whole of football, as well as for FC Bayern and the whole Bundesliga.”
Bayern CEO Oliver Khan added: “We’re delighted about Sadio Mane’s award. FC Bayern has never before in its long history had an African Player of the Year in its ranks. This is a special honour for our club. We’re very proud that he now plays for this club and we have a lot of big goals with him.”
The African Footballer of the Year prize has been awarded by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) since 1992. An alternative version of the gong was previously awarded by France Football – the organisers of the Ballon d’Or – between 1970 and 1994.
Salah previously won the illustrious prize in 2017 and 2018. The award was last handed out in 2019 as Mane claimed the honour. Previous winners include Riyad Mahrez, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Yaya Toure, Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba and George Weah.
Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala scooped the women’s award after helping Barcelona defender their league title, while Tottenham teenager Pape Matar Sarr – who was part of Senegal’s AFCON-winning squad – took home the men’s Young Player of the Year prize.
It was a great evening for Senegal as they also claimed the men’s National Team of the Year award and manager Aliou Cisse was named the men’s Coach of the Year. South Africa boss Desiree Ellis claimed the women’s Coach of the Year gong.
Senegalese winger Pape Ousmane Sakho won the Goal of the Year prize for scoring a stunning overhead kick, while Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club (men’s) and South Africa team Mamelodi Sundowns (women’s) were named the Clubs of the Year.
CAF also handed out an ‘Interclub’ Player of the Year award to Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy (men’s) and Ghana midfielder Evelyn Badu (women’s). The latter was also named the women’s Young Player of the Year.
Wayne Rooney’s DC United thrashed 6-2 by Bayern Munich as Sadio Mane and Matthijs de Ligt score on debuts
Wayne Rooney’S DC United were thrashed 6-2 by Bayern Munich as Sadio Mane grabbed a debut goal for the German club.
Manchester United and England’s record goalscorer recently left Derby County to take charge of the MLS side that he spent two years playing for from 2018.
But he was powerless to stop the American outfit from being thrashed as he watched on from the stands at the Audi Field in Washington.
Senegalese striker Mane broke the deadlock after just five minutes.
The 30-year-old who was named the African Footballer of the Year, signed for Bayern in a £35million deal from Liverpool last month and wasted little time in making an instant impact.
He coolly slotted home a penalty after team-mate Lucas Copado was fouled inside the box.
Bayern doubled their lead moments later when Marcel Sabitzer’s shot from outside the area left DC United goalkeeper Jon Kempin wrong-footed and rolled into the net.
Mane then turned provider seconds before the break, firing in a low cross for Serge Gnabry to tuck home.
Fellow debutant Matthijs de Ligt then capped his bow following his transfer from Juventus with a goal.
The Dutch defender, on as a sub at half-time, was only on the field two minutes before he volleyed home from a corner to make it four.
Bayern grabbed a fifth through Joshua Zirkzee before DC United’s Skage Lehland pulled one back in the 54th-minute.
Theodore Ku-Dipietro then added a second for Rooney’s team in the closing stages.
But that only appeared to anger Bayern, as they scored a sixth in additional time courtesy of veteran striker Thomas Muller.
Barcelona boss, Xavi finally allowed into USA after visa issues caused by trips to Iran when playing for Al Sadd
Barcelona’s pre-season preparations have been bolstered by the arrival of Xavi after the manager was finally granted a visa to travel to the United States of America.
The Spanish giants flew Stateside last week for a two-week pre-season tour but did so without Xavi after he had his original ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation) application rejected,
The issue stemmed from Xavi representing his former club Al Sadd several times in Iran and therefore he required special permission to enter the US.
Travel advice for the USA dictates that if, after March 1 of 2011, an individual has been to Iran or Iraq, they no longer qualify for an ESTA.
The same issue crops up for those who have been to Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Libya or Somalia.
However, that issue has now been resolved and the Barca boss is now in Miami.
Before being allowed to fly the 42-year-old had to travel to the embassy in Madrid to collect the required documents, according to AS.
The publication adds that Xavi arrived in America on Wednesday evening, having flown from Adolfo Suarez Madrid–Barajas Airport.
Barcelona are currently residing at the Conrad Hotel in Fort Lauderdale with Xavi now able to continue his work in person ahead of the new season.
He’ll also be able to meet new summer signing Robert Lewandowski for the first time, who had already travelled to America to work with his new team-mates.
Xavi will take training on Thursday evening as Barca prepare to face Real Madrid on Saturday – in what will be only the second time in history on US soil, following their 2017 encounter at the Hard Rock Stadium, Las Vegas.
They’ll then head to Dallas to face Juventus on Tuesday night before ending the tour against the New York Red Bulls on July 30.
Cristiano Ronaldo in another transfer mess as Real Madrid refuse to sign Man Utd superstar
Real Madrid are reportedly the latest big club to reject a move for Cristiano Ronaldo.
The 37-year-old ace sent shockwaves through the football world when revealing he wants to leave Manchester United this summer.
He dropped the bombshell after United failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League following a dismal campaign that saw the Red Devils finish in sixth spot.
Ronaldo wants to rub shoulders with the world’s best on Europe’s biggest stage and is keen to exit Old Trafford in order to do so.
Ronaldo’s desire to leave the Red Devils was confirmed by Piers Morgan, who’s been in contact with the winger, on Tuesday.
However, his route out of Old Trafford hasn’t gone to plan as many of the continent’s titans have ruled out a swoop for the Portuguese attacker.
Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has tirelessly been trying to engineer a move away from United for his biggest client.
He initially offered Paris Saint-Germain the opportunity to snag Ronaldo but they declined.
Bayern Munich’s response was the same as PSG’s when they were contacted over CR7.
Reports claimed the Bundesliga Champions were considering a move for Ronaldo until their boss Julian Nagelsmann poured cold water on the rumours.
Chelsea were also linked with Ronaldo before they splashed £50million on Raheem Sterling.
And now, Ronaldo’s former club Madrid have also excused themselves from the running, according to Marca.
He spent nine glorious seasons at the Bernabeu after joining from United in 2009, amassing 446 goals and 131 assists in 436 games across all competitions.
But he won’t get the chance to repeat the feat as the La Liga side are not interested in adding him to their ranks.
Los Blancos have already splashed around £85m to bring in Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco, along with ex-Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger, albeit for free.
And they’re focused on getting rid of some deadweight before jumping back into the market, the report adds.
Although when they finally do get the chequebook out, not a penny will be spent on Ronaldo who could be forced to stick it out with United if an interested party doesn’t come along soon.
