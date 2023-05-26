Sadie Robertson gives birth, welcomes second baby with Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson is officially a two-time mom!

The “Duck Dynasty” alum gave birth to her and husband Christian Huff’s second baby on May 22.

“Haven has brought a touch of heaven 😍,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of snaps from the hospital.

“May 22, 2023 at 8:30 am life got a whole lot sweeter! peep the time on our phone in slide two and the sheer joy on my face! Christian and I could not be happier and more grateful. Soaking in every single moment💕.”

The former reality star, 25, told her Instagram followers in November that she had “another little miracle … in motion.”

The actress featured her toddler, Honey, in her pregnancy announcement at the time.

Huff, 24, zoomed in on the little one’s face, writing, “The moment when you realize everything in your life is about to get turned upside down.”

He and the “I’m Not Ashamed” star tied the knot in November 2019 and became parents nearly two years later.

“we saw a million little miracles yesterday – the best one being this girl right here,” the new mom captioned the infant’s Instagram debut in May 2021. “Honey 💛 the pure goodness of God.”

While celebrating Honey’s birthday the following year, Robertson called her “strong and sweet” in a social media tribute.

The “Whoa! That’s Good” podcast host gushed, “She’s somehow curious, cautious and crazy all at the same time. She’s so funny and full of the purest joy I’ve ever known! She makes me my best self.”

Five months later, Robertson told E! News that she and Huff, who began dating in 2018, want either three or four children.

She clarified via Instagram Stories in November 2021 that there were no plans to expand their family “anytime soon.”