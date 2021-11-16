ENTERTAINMENT
Sad! Chico Ejiro’s last son, Viano, dies less than a year after the Nollywood director’s death
Joy Chico Ejiro has lost her last son, Viano Chico-Ejiro, less than a year after her husband died suddenly.
Viano had been battling cancer for years and his father had devoted his life and resources to his treatment.
Viano’s mother, Joy Chico Ejiro, had also been playing her part. She moved to the US to get the best health care for her son who was diagnosed with cancer related ailments while still a toddler.
Unfortunately, the young warrior passed on Monday, November 15, less than 11 months after his father’s death.
Chico Ejiro died on Christmas day, Dec. 25, 2020, of complications related to high blood pressure.
ENTERTAINMENT
Being Nigerian is a curse, says BBNaija star, Khloe
Reality TV star, Oluwabusayo Abiri, popularly known as Khloe, has stated that being a Nigerian is a curse both at home and abroad.
The former Big Brother Naija Double Wahala housemate took to her Snapchat story to state that though she feels being a Nigerian is a curse, she’s going to change it.
She said, “Being a Nigerian is a curse home and abroad. I’m going to change that.”
Reacting to her post, music video director Buari Olamilekan, professionally known as Unlimited LA, said that he disagreed with her outburst.
He said, “I disagree. Though there’s a way they see us(green passport). But trust me, if you have an honest job, and you’re in a foreign country for a genuine purpose with all your documents intact, you won’t have any problems.”
In response, Khloe gave details of an ordeal went through with a Nigerian bank card.
She said, “Yah all Nigerian bank cards stopped working on you in the middle of nowhere and you get stranded? I don’t think so because most of you never even crossed the border. Abeg make una leave me o.”(sic)
Unlimited LA said that he understood how she felt and that’s why he has an American bank card.
“I know that feeling.That’s why I have an American bank card,” the music video director said.
breaking
Nigerian Idol returns for 7th season
Following the success of Nigerian Idol season 6, MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the return of the competition for a 7th season, starting with an online audition.
Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.
Tejumola said that the auditions for the 7th season of Nigerian Idol will open on Sunday, 14 November, and close on Sunday, 28 November 2021.
According to her, Nigerian Idol begins in February 2022, sponsored by BIGI.
She said interested contestants should upload a 60-second video of themselves singing any song of their choice and send it to www.africamagic.tv, saying contestants must also be between 16 and 30 years of age.
“MultiChoice remains committed to promoting and giving young music talents in Nigeria a platform to shine and actualise their dreams.
“Season 7 promises to be even bigger and more entertaining, so if you believe you have what it takes to be the next Nigerian Idol, be a part of the auditions starting on November 14,” she said.
Tejumola disclosed that the 6th edition had Kingdom Kroseide emerge winner while the 7th edition promises to be more entertaining
ENTERTAINMENT
Brazilian singer, Mendonca, dies in plane crash
Marilia Mendonca, one of the hottest young stars of Brazil’s answer to country music, died in a plane crash on Friday, officials said.
The 26-year-old mega-popular “sertanejo” singer was killed when the small plane she was travelling in crashed in Minas Gerais state, firefighters said.
The crash also killed the Latin Grammy-winner’s producer and one of her uncles — who worked with the singer — as well as the two pilots.
Authorities have launched an investigation, said local police chief Ivan Lopes.
“We still cannot say what caused the plane to crash, but there is damage that suggests that the plane collided with a (power) antenna before falling,” Lopes said at a press conference.
The accident took place in a rural area near the city of Caratinga, where the artist was scheduled to give a concert later Friday.
Mendonca, who won a 2019 Latin Grammy for best sertanejo album, was wildly popular in her native Brazil and beyond, with 22 million followers on YouTube and more than eight million monthly listeners on Spotify.
AFP
Latest News
- “God will reward you” Jide Kosoko acknowledges Joke Silva for standing with Olu Jacobs despite health condition
- Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape
- PHOTOS: Paul Pogba celebrates his wife Zulay on her 28th birthday
- #EndSARS: How Lagos agency, others tried to cover up Lekki tollgate massacre—Panel
- Unilorin student who beat female lecturer to coma expelled
Trending
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Anambra: APC sacks publicity secretary for congratulating Soludo
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari discusses investment, trade with Afreximbank, AfCFTA chiefs
-
breaking2 days ago
UniAbuja honours 44 staff members for role in rescue of abductees
-
NEWS1 day ago
Head of Service threatens to sack 426 workers for rejecting postings
-
breaking1 day ago
Obi Cubana shuts down Abuja club over death of female customer
-
breaking1 day ago
Nnamdi Kanu must not die in custody – Mbaka warns Buhari
-
NEWS1 day ago
Resident doctor at University Of Calabar teaching hospital commits suicide
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigerian army denies reports about coup attempt