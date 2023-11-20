Sacked OpenAI boss Sam Altman to join Microsoft

Responding to the post by Microsoft boss Mr Nadella confirming his new job, Mr Altman posted “the mission continues”.

OpenAI’s new boss Emmett Shear is the former head and co-founder of video streaming service Twitch. A memo to OpenAI’s staff said he has a “unique mix of skills, expertise and relationships that will drive OpenAI forward”.

On Friday, when OpenAI announced it was firing Mr Altman, it accused him of not being “consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities”.

The board did not specify what he is alleged to have not been candid about.

On Sunday evening, the board said it “firmly stands by its decision as the only path to advance and defend the mission of OpenAI,” according to an internal memo, seen by The New York Times.

Reports this weekend suggested his sacking had angered current and former employees who were worried it might affect an upcoming $86bn (£69bn) share sale.

There was also believed to be unrest within OpenAI’s major investors – which include Microsoft.

The company also uses OpenAI’s technology in its applications, and Mr Nadella said: “We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI.”

OpenAI is widely seen to be a company at its peak, with lucrative investment pouring in, and ChatGPT – which was launched almost a year ago – is used by millions.

Mr Altman testified before a US Congressional hearing to discuss the opportunities and risks created by the new technology and also appeared at the world’s first AI Safety Summit in the UK at the beginning of November.