Sacked Kano SSG, former commissioner meet deputy senate president

The immediate past Secretary to the Kano State Government (SSG), Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, and the former Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Muhammad Diggol, recently visited Deputy Senate President Barau I. Jibrin in Abuja.

Barau, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), shared photos of the meeting on his official Facebook page, emphasizing the importance of collaboration for sustainable development.

He stated: “The development of our state and the country is always at the top of our agenda. We will continue to collaborate with other stakeholders to advance our state and nation.”

The meeting is seen as part of ongoing political engagements to shape Kano State’s development, with reactions emerging regarding the APC leader’s interaction with key figures from the ruling New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).