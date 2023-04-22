Ryan Reynolds reacts as Wrexham secure promotion to English Football League

There were tears of joy from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they watched Wrexham secure promotion to the English Football League after a 15-year absence.

Wrexham came from behind to beat Boreham Wood 3-1 at The Racecourse Ground on Saturday and clinch the National League title with one game remaining.

Hollywood actors Reynolds and McElhenney took over Wrexham in 2021 and watched the team narrowly miss out on promotion last season.

But Wrexham made no mistake this term and secured their 34th win of an extraordinary season against Boreham Wood to move to 110 points – a National League record.

‘I am not sure I can process what happened tonight,’ said Reynolds. ‘I am still little speechless.

‘[People ask] “Why Wrexham?” This is why Wrexham. This happening, right now, is why.’

Asked what it means to the locals for Wrexham to return to the Football League, McElhenney said: ‘Well I think you can hear what it means to the town.

‘It’s a time of celebration and be welcomed into their community and be welcomed to this, it is the honour of my life.’

Wrexham’s form this season would normally have seen them soar above their rivals and clinch promotion with several weeks of the campaign remaining.

But they have faced fierce competition for the one and only automatic promotion spot from Notts County, who have 106 points.

Deadpool star Reynolds added: ‘This entire story, the reason we are all on edge of our seats is because Notts County are so damn good.

‘They deserve to go up. We are rooting for Notts County. We want to see them go up.’

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson, meanwhile, said: ‘It’s an amazing feeling. I feel so emotional after what the club has been through in the last 15 years.

‘I am so proud of the performance and the fans to go down and to come back like we have.’

Former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster has starred for Wrexham since coming out of retirement to join the Welsh club last month.

‘This is my seventh game right and it is like home already,’ he said. ‘This club is different. It is special.

‘The lads don’t feel any pressure, I don’t think I’ve been in a team where the team go about there job relentless and there is no big timers in that dressing room.’

National League champions Wrexham conclude their 2022-23 campaign with a trip to Torquay United next Saturday.

