Ryan Garcia confidently told Devin Haney how he plans to knock him out in their boxing match. On April 20, Garcia will attempt to become the WBC super lightweight champion for the first time and hand Daney the first loss of his career.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated bout the two fighters engaged in an intense face-off on DAZN’s YouTube channel. Garcia, who is arguably Haney’s biggest threat to his title run and unbeaten record so far, outlined how he plans to knock out the champion and claim victory. “It’s just annoying because he’s using that Tank s***,” he said. “Have I knocked out anybody with a right hand? You’ll be the first one.” Haney replied: “No, I won’t,” before Garcia continued: “I’ll be funny if I knock you out with a right hand. How hilarious will that be? He only has a left hook.’ Boom [right hand].” Putting the heat back on his next opponent, Haney asked: “What if I knock you out with a left hook?” Unphased by the question, Garcia said: “That would be comedy. I would make a reel about it. What happens if I knock you out with a right hand?”

Haney continued to deny that the WBC interim lightweight champion would be able to inflict such damage on him, but Garcia kept applying the pressure. “You’re being delusional. You know there’s a chance it could happen, right?” he added. “Are you going to lie? Now, you’re lying. I’m telling you the truth that’s a possibility.” During the build-up to the biggest fight of his career so far, Garcia sparked concerns about his mental wellbeing following some worrying comments. He alleged being raped at the age of two, tied up and made to watch other children be abused, against his will. He also admitted to being intoxicated while answering some questions in a Q&A on social media.

In the aftermath of his comments, the WBC liaised with New York’s athletic commission about Garcia’s mental state. As a result, he was unable to use social media accounts, but that was just a temporary measure as his accounts are active once again. Earlier in March Garcia uploaded a Tik Tok crying as he reflected on recent events. As a result, many suggested that the upcoming title match with Habey should be cancelled or postponed. But Garcia is raring to go and expects the bout to do some impressive pay-per-view numbers. “I think it’ll break the draw date. I mean, PPV buys. 1.5 [million], or I might mess around and get 2,” the boxer claimed.





