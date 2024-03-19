Ryan Garcia broke down in tears as he addressed his recent actions and stressed he has been ‘going through a lot’. Over the last few weeks, concerns were raised about the 25-year-old’s mental well-being ahead of his boxing match with Devin Haney on April 20.

He claimed he was allegedly raped at the age of two, tied up and forced to watch other children suffer abuse, and he admitted to being intoxicated during a fan Q&A on social media. Furthermore, Garcia even proclaimed that an earthquake was due to turn Hollywood and Las Vegas into piles of rubble.

Following his worrying remarks, the WBC communicated with New York’s athletic commission about his mental wellbeing, and he even had his social media accounts removed, but they have now been restored. The American took to TikTok on Tuesday and issued some emotional comments as he shed tears on camera following what has been a challenging period for the boxing star.

“I don’t want to cry but it is only because of the spirit and love I feel right now,” the lightweight fighter said. “I’ve been going through a lot lately and I have been going through a lot of hurt. I tried my hardest to share all the love that people gave me, and help the kids.

