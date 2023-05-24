Wednesday, May 24, 2023
FOOTBALL

Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves PSV Eindhoven with immediate effect

By Wale Adediran
0
Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves club with immediate effect

Must read

Wale Adediran
Wale Adediran

 

PSV Eindhoven head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy has left the club due to a lack of support within the club.

Van Nistelrooy won the Dutch Cup and Dutch Super Cup after taking over in March 2022. Talks about his future were set for Sunday but the 46-year-old resigned.

Van Nistelrooy told the first-team squad and coaching staff that he would be stepping down with immediate effect, due to a lack of support within the club,” the club said.

“PSV regrets his decision and is grateful to him for winning the Johan Cruijff Shield and the Dutch Cup, and hopes to finish the season in second place.”

PSV are currently second in Eredivisie, 10 points behind leaders Feyenoord and three points ahead of third-placed Ajax.

Assistant coach Fred Rutten will temporarily take over.

Previous article
Erik ten Hag ‘obsessed’ with signing Harry Kane as Manchester United plan early summer swoop
Next article
Group tells police to produce officer allegedly assaulted by Seun Kuti
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network