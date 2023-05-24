Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves PSV Eindhoven with immediate effect

PSV Eindhoven head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy has left the club due to a lack of support within the club.

Van Nistelrooy won the Dutch Cup and Dutch Super Cup after taking over in March 2022. Talks about his future were set for Sunday but the 46-year-old resigned.

Van Nistelrooy told the first-team squad and coaching staff that he would be stepping down with immediate effect, due to a lack of support within the club,” the club said.

“PSV regrets his decision and is grateful to him for winning the Johan Cruijff Shield and the Dutch Cup, and hopes to finish the season in second place.”

PSV are currently second in Eredivisie, 10 points behind leaders Feyenoord and three points ahead of third-placed Ajax.

Assistant coach Fred Rutten will temporarily take over.