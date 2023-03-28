Ruud Gullit says Man Utd star is ‘not good enough’ to stay under Erik ten Hag | Football

9 total views

Ruud Gullit believes Wout Weghorst is not good enough to play for either Manchester United or the Netherlands national side.

The 30-year-old has struggled to hit the target since joining United on loan in January, scoring just two goals in 18 appearances.

Weghorst’s barren run in front of goal continued on Monday evening as he failed to find the net in Netherlands’ 3-0 victory over Gibraltar.

Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster United’s attacking options with a new striker this summer, but Gullit believes Weghorst’s long-term future will be away from Old Trafford.

‘I always look at him in a weird way,’ Gullit told Ziggo Sport.

‘I have a lot of admiration for him, but at the same time, I think… he is not good enough for Manchester United and the Orange.

‘Every now and then you see defects.’

Meanwhile, Weghorst admitted after Netherlands’ win over Gibraltar that he was disappointed with his own performance.

‘There were a few situations where I was close, but always just not there,’ the striker said.

‘Whether it’s just bad luck. Ultimately, it’s also quality. You have to be honest about that too. You can call it bad luck.

‘But that last ball of mine was allowed in. As a striker, you know that you can score in these kinds of games.

‘Then you can also remain playing for the entire match, then you would like to repay the trust. That sucks.’