Russian mercenaries return to bases

Heavily armed Russian mercenaries withdrew from the southern Russian city of Rostov overnight under a deal that halted their rapid advance on Moscow but left unanswered questions about President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power.

Ending their mutiny, fighters of the Wagner group headed back to their bases in return for guarantees for their safety. Their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, will move to Belarus under the deal mediated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested the turmoil in Russia might not be over and could take months to play out, while Italy’s foreign minister said it had shattered the “myth” of Russian unity.

Putin has not made public comments since the deal was struck to de-escalate the crisis.

State television released excerpts on Sunday of an interview in which Putin said he was giving top priority to the conflict in Ukraine. However the interview appeared to have been recorded before the mutiny and he made no reference to Saturday’s events.

State television also said Putin would attend a meeting of Russia’s Security Council this coming week, without elaborating.

Prigozhin, 62, was seen leaving the district military headquarters in Rostov – hundreds of miles south of Moscow – late on Saturday in a sport utility vehicle. His whereabouts on Sunday were not known.

Prigozhin, a former Putin ally and ex-convict whose forces have fought the bloodiest battles of the 16-month war in Ukraine, said his decision to advance on Moscow was intended to remove corrupt and incompetent Russian commanders he blames for botching the war.