Russian drone attacks injure mother, two children in central Ukraine

A Russian overnight drone attack on Ukrainian central city, Dolynska, injured a mother and her two children and forced people to evacuate from the apartment.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, the governor of the Kirovohrad region, Andriy Raikovych, said the mother and one of the children were hospitalised.

“A difficult night for the Kirovohrad region. An enemy drone hit a high-rise building in Dolynska,” he said.

Raikovych also posted photos of flames bursting out of windows of a high-storey apartment building.

Russia has not yet commented on the development.

However, both Moscow and Kyiv had previously denied targeting civilians in their attacks in the war, which Russia started with its full-scale invasion on Ukraine nearly three years ago.

It was gathered that thousands of civilians have died in the conflict, with the vast majority of them Ukrainians.

The overnight attack occurred when top Russian and US officials are meeting in the Saudi Arabia for talks without the participation of Kyiv or its European allies on how to end the war in Ukraine.