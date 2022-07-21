BUSINESS
Russia resumes gas flows to Europe after fears of a total shutdown
The operator of Nord Stream 1, a key gas pipeline which runs from Russia to Germany, said Thursday it was in the process of resuming flows to Europe.
There had been concerns across the region that there could be a complete shutdown of gas supplies via the pipeline after it was closed earlier this month for maintenance. Flows had been due to be restart Thursday after the completion of the works.
A spokesperson for Nord Stream confirmed to CNBC via email that the company is “in process of resuming gas transportation.”
“It can take some hours to reach the nominated transport volumes,” they added.
Data on operator Nord Stream’s website showed that flows increased from zero to 29,284,591 kWh/h for 0600-0700 Central European Time Thursday. On July 10, the last day of operations before the maintenance work began, flows were at roughly the same level, just above the 29,000,000 kWh/h.
Flows are running at reduced volumes, however, and have been since Russia’s onslaught in Ukraine with Moscow squeezing supplies to the European region. But it’s still likely to be a welcome relief to European officials who have been scrambling to find alternative suppliers to Russian gas.
BUSINESS
The European Central Bank about to go big on its first rate hike in 11 years
The European Central Bank’s Governing Council on Thursday is expected to have deep and candid conversations about the size of its first rate hike in 11 years, with the cost of living remaining stubbornly high in the region.
The euro climbed to almost a two-week high and euro zone government bond yields jumped on Tuesday morning after Reuters reported, citing a source, that the ECB will weigh up whether to opt for a 50 basis point hike as opposed to the 25 basis points already penciled in.
“It is possible that the ECB wants the option of a 50bp hike because of something its has seen in the unpublished inflation expectations data,” said Mark Wall and his team at Deutsche Bank Research in a recent note.
“It is possible also that the option of a 50bp hike helps in negotiating the details of a strong anti-fragmentation tool,” he added, mentioning the new stimulus plan that is due to be launched Thursday that would target surging debt yields in peripheral nations such as Italy.
Details of this new anti-fragmentation tool will be closely watched and come at a critical moment as Italy faces another severe political crisis.
“While ECB President Lagarde is likely to stress the temporary nature of the instrument, owing to the exceptional circumstances the euro area finds itself in, she will also underline the ECB’s determination to secure the integrity of the monetary union, thereby trying to evoke a ‘whatever it takes’ spirit,” said Dirk Schumacher of Natixis in a research note.
“The fine line President Lagarde will have to walk here — also in light of the political situation in Italy — increases the risk of a ‘misunderstanding’ and erratic market moves,” Schumacher added.
The new tool and a sizeable rate hike would both come as the ECB deals with its primary mandate: price stability. The euro zone inflation print for June came in at 8.6%, up from 8.1% in May, and German producer prices in June were 32.7% higher than a year earlier. However, there are signs that things could be slowly improving.
“Prices of intermediate goods (excluding energy) did not rise as strongly as before. Here, the year-on-year comparison fell for the second month in a row, due among other things to somewhat lower prices of metals,” Commerzbank analysts noted when looking at the recent data.
“As intermediate goods are ahead of consumer goods prices in this cycle, this gives rise to hopes that the latter will also peak in the coming months.”
The economic outlook is very uncertain at this stage amid a rising risk of gas disruption during the next weeks. Europe is bracing for an extended shutdown of Russian gas supplies as maintenance continues on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that brings gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea.
Some fear the suspension of deliveries could be extended beyond the 10-day timeline, derailing the region’s winter supply preparations.
“Importantly, the ECB may have to keep tightening policy, even through a light recession, if wage acceleration and continued high energy prices result in rising inflation expectations,” said Anatoli Annenkov in a research note.
“We believe raising the policy rate at least to the bottom of the range of estimates of the natural rate (1-2%) thus makes sense in order to be in a better position next year to address the inflation outlook,” he added.
BUSINESS
Stock futures slip after Nasdaq’s rally as investors digest corporate earnings
Stock futures dipped on Thursday morning as investors hoped to build on a strong start to the week amid a flurry of corporate earnings.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 62 points, or 0.19%. S&P 500 futures ticked down 0.18%, while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.19%.
The move in futures comes as Wall Street is enjoying a July rebound, with the three major averages hitting their highest levels in more than a month.
The Nasdaq Composite jumped nearly 1.6% on Wednesday, its fourth positive session in five. The tech-heavy index is up about 3.9% for the week.
Meanwhile, the Dow and S&P 500 each rose for the third day in four. The blue-chip index is up nearly 1.9% for the week, while the S&P 500 has gained 2.5% thus far.
“The bulls seem to be coming back into the market now. We’ve seen pretty sharp rallies in tech, crypto and other risk assets over the past few days,” said Callie Cox, U.S. investment analyst at eToro. “Which is notable to us, because in an economy with some pretty notable weakness in it, you’d expect to be seeing other parts of the market performing well. But the animal spirits are back, at least for now.”
In the early weeks of earnings season, corporate results have largely held up so far, helping calm fears about an impending recession.
However, the reports after the bell on Wednesday were mostly mixed. Shares of Alcoa and CSX jumped in extended trading after the companies beat expectations. Shares of Tesla were choppy after the automaker reported stronger-than-expected earnings but shrinking automotive gross margins.
United Airlines reported that it returned to profitability during the second quarter, but results came in below expectations. The stock fell more than 6% in extended trading.
In other corporate news, shares of Carnival were under pressure after the cruise company announced that it was selling an additional $1 billion of stock.
On Thursday, AT&T and American Airlines are two of several major companies set to report results before the opening bell. Investors will also be watching initial jobless claims data, which has been trending upward in recent weeks.
BUSINESS
Outrage as CBN raises interest rate again
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday again raised the Monetary Policy Rate from 13 per cent to 14 per cent.
This came barely two months after the MPC, during its bi-monthly meeting in May, raised the benchmark interest rate from 11.5 per cent to 13 per cent.
The interest rate hike came barely one week after the National Bureau of Statistics put its June inflation figure for the economy at 18.6 per cent, the highest in five years. Inflation had hit 17.71 per cent in May, 2022.
The MPC had left the MPR unchanged for over two years. However crippling inflation, worsening purchasing power and their attendant effects on the economy appear to have forced the CBN to effect policy changes.
Speaking shortly after a two-day MPC meeting that started on Monday, the Governor, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, argued that a new rate hike was necessary to put the economy on track.
Emefiele, who spoke in Lagos, said the MPC noted with concern the continued aggressive movement in inflation, even after the rate hike at its last meeting.
He expressed the committee’s unrelenting resolve to restore price stability while providing the necessary support to strengthen the fragile recovery.
Emefiele, while disclosing that all other parameters were left constant said, “In summary, the MPC voted to increase the MPR from 13.0 to 14.0 per cent; retain the asymmetric corridor at +100/-700 basis points around the MPR; retain the CRR at 27.5 per cent; and retain the Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.”
Emefiele added, “As regards tightening policy stance, members were unanimous that given the aggressive increase in inflation, coupled with the resultant negative consequences, particularly on the purchasing power of the poor, as well as retarding growth, there is the need to continue to tighten.
“However, the policy dilemma was hinged around the level of tightening needed to rein in inflation, without dampening manufacturing output, which could result from the higher cost of borrowing.”
However, experts in the financial sector have said the second hike in the lending rate at the MPC meeting reflected a panic situation on the part of the banking regulator with the signal of tougher times in the economy.
Aside from narrowing the negative real interest rate gap, he said members were also of the view that tightening would signal a strong determination of the bank to aggressively address its price stability mandate and portray the MPC’s sensitivity to the impact of inflation on vulnerable households and the need to improve their disposable income.
Emefiele said members also noted that the150 basis points hike by the committee in May 2022 had not permeated enough in the economy to halt the rising trend in inflation and noted that the month-on-month percentage increase in headline inflation rose sharply in June 2022 compared with May 2022.
The MPC, he noted, also noted that other complementary administrative measures deployed by the bank to address the growth in money supply did not moderate the inflationary trend.
Emefiele added that, “The Committee noted the Federal Government’s increasing debt profile and expressed concerns over debt sustainability given that global uncertainties remain elevated.
“The MPC thus reiterated its call to the Federal Government to urgently diversify its revenue sources through various initiatives, such as the development of a viable tax framework for the extractive and mineral export industries, to strengthen its fiscal buffers.”
Experts, stakeholders react
Speaking on the development, a professor of Capital Market and Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Abuja Branch, Prof Uche Uwaleke, said, “The hike in the MPR in quick succession from 11.5 per cent to 13 per cent in May and now to 14 per cent could signal panic on the part of the CBN and heightens uncertainty.
“This policy stance may not necessarily curb inflationary pressure given the pressure is not coming from monetary factors but from high costs of petroleum products, electricity and insecurity, ditto for rising exchange rate.
“So, expect to see in the coming months higher cost of borrowing, widening government deficit, slower economic growth, rising unemployment and bearish stock market.”
Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Centre for The Promotion Of Private Enterprise, Dr Muda Yusuf, said the key drivers of Nigeria’s inflation were supply side variables and not the demand part.
Latest News
- The European Central Bank about to go big on its first rate hike in 11 years
- Stock futures slip after Nasdaq’s rally as investors digest corporate earnings
- Russia resumes gas flows to Europe after fears of a total shutdown
- Italian PM Mario Draghi to resign after failing to revive his coalition government
- Super Falcons Boycott Training Over Unpaid Allowances
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Atiku sends message to Peter Obi as he clocks 61
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Bread makers threaten nationwide strike
-
NEWS2 days ago
One-Million-Boys: Police to investigate Singer Portable
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
European stocks slip as relief rally falters
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Sowore’s party, AAC nominates Caroline Danjuma as Akwa Ibom deputy governorship candidate
-
POLITICS15 hours ago
Obi visits Oyedepo
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Nigeria at risk of Marburg virus – NCDC
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Matawalle bars Zamfara monarchs from awarding chieftaincy titles without approval