Sunday, July 9, 2023
Europe

Russia debuts deadly thermobaric drone ammo

Online Editor
By Online Editor
Russia has showcased a new unmanned weapon that gives targets few options when it comes to saving their own bacon.

The horrific efficancy of drones and thermobaric weaponry has already been a big talking point since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine – and now their mutually terrifying capabilities look set to be united.

Designed and built to obliterate individual objects, the drone comes in 2kg or 4kg sizes and – like all thermobaric weapons – is particularly effective when it comes to targets inside buildings and fortifications, meaning there often isn’t anywhere to hide.

