Russia confirms damage to warship in Black Sea

Russia confirms damage to warship after Ukraine’s air force said it had destroyed a landing ship in the Black Sea

Ukraine says it has carried out an air strike on the port town of Feodosia in Crimea.

Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of Ukraine‘s air force said that the attack destroyed a Russian Navy vessel known as the landing Novocherkask ship.

Writing on the Telegram messaging app, he said: “And the fleet in Russia is getting smaller and smaller!

“Thanks to the Air Force pilots and everyone involved for the filigree work!”

Russian news agency Interfax says the defence ministry confirmed the ship had been damaged.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea, is reported as saying one person has been killed and two injured in the air strike by Ukraine.

Footage posted on several Russian news outlets showed powerful explosions and fires over the area, which has a population of around 69,000 people.

“All relevant emergency services are on site,” Mr Aksyonov said, adding, “residents of several houses will be evacuated”.

