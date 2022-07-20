POLITICS
Running Mate: Shettima, Zulum storm Aso Rock after unveiling
A former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly after being unveiled as All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate by the party leadership.
The running mate to APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was accompanied by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, arrived the forecourt of the President’s office at 3:40pm.
Details of the meeting with President Buhari were yet to be made known as at the time of filing this report.
Tinubu had on July 10 said that he settled for Shettima because “he is competent, capable and reliable” after due consultations.
POLITICS
Obi visits Oyedepo
A picture of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has on Wednesday, surfaced online.
It was, however, gathered that the former governor of Anambra State visited Oyedepo on Tuesday at the Canaanland, headquarters of the church in Ota, Ogun State.
While some said the visit was on premised upon his birthday as he clocked 61 on Tuesday, others linked the visit to the 2023 presidential election.
Here are some of the tweets on Twitter gathered by our correspondent on Wednesday:
“Peter Obi met with Bishop David Oyedepo yesterday, meaning he will meet with Adeboye soon. Talk about strategy. Obi means business. Would like him to meet with Pastor Dr Paul Enenche too,” @caesar_mayor tweeted.
@blossommartins tweeted, “While we were celebrating yesterday, H.E Peter Obi visited Bishop David Oyedepo at Canaanland for priestly and birthday blessings. More details later!!! finally P.O meets my bishop.”
POLITICS
Sowore’s party, AAC nominates Caroline Danjuma as Akwa Ibom deputy governorship candidate
The African Action Congress (AAC), Akwa Ibom State has nominated actress Caroline Danjuma as the running mate to its governorship candidate, Mr Iboro Otu, for the 2023 election.
The party said this on Monday, in a statement signed by the State Chairman and the Secretary, Utip Etiebet and Mr. Gabriel Ekpo, respectively.
It said Danjuma was chosen because of her love for humanity, leadership ability and commitment towards the betterment of Akwa Ibom communities.
The statement read, “On behalf of our great party, the African Action Congress and the Iboro Otu Governorship Campaign Organisation, we write to inform members of our great party, Akwa Ibom State citizens and fellow Nigerians of our party’s deputy governorship candidate for the 2023 elections in Akwa Ibom State, in the person of Chief Mrs. Caroline Uduak Danjuma.
“Chief Mrs. Caroline, the Obong Uwana of Eket, is an international businesswoman, award-winning actress and philanthropist.
“She is from the family of the former paramount ruler of Eket, His Royal Majesty, Edidem William Esiet Ekwere.”
The party highlighted Danjuma’s support in separating the conjoined Ayeni Twins, feeding over 3,000 people and advocating for the rights and freedom of Lybian slaves.
“Chief Mrs Caroline is a hardworking mother of three who is passionate about education for all children and youths especially women, she’s a supporter and campaigner for women equality, and an advocate for community development through youth and women enterprise,” the statement read.
The party noted that Caroline will bring to the table her experience in rallying global and national attention towards developmental, political and social issues, which will be instrumental to the party’s success at the polls.
POLITICS
APC to unveil Shettima Wednesday
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will formally unveil its vice presidential candidate for the 2023 poll, Senator Kashim Shettima to Nigerians on Wednesday.
A statement on Tuesday by the APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, said the event will take place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.
Those to attend the event according to the statement are all members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and APC Caucus in the National Assembly.
Others are all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), Diplomatic Corps, presidential aspirants at the June 2022 national convention, APC state chairmen, secretaries and state organising secretaries.
The APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu would preside over the occasion while the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would also be in attendance.
