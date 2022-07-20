Running Mate: Shettima, Zulum storm Aso Rock after unveiling

A former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly after being unveiled as All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate by the party leadership.

The running mate to APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was accompanied by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, arrived the forecourt of the President’s office at 3:40pm.

Details of the meeting with President Buhari were yet to be made known as at the time of filing this report.

Tinubu had on July 10 said that he settled for Shettima because “he is competent, capable and reliable” after due consultations.