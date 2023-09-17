Over the last few years, Secret Cinema has been creating immersive experiences by bringing audiences into the worlds of their favourite movies.

Rematch may take a similar approach but instead of jumping into Guardians of the Galaxy or James Bond, they take you back in time to witness real sporting history.

Having previously reimagined the 1980 Borg-McEnroe Wimbledon final, this time around guests journey to 1974 Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo) to witness one of the most famous boxing fights of all time.

Yet the iconic heavy-weight bout between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman is only one aspect of stepping into this incredible adult playground.

Entering the space you’re greeted by African dancing, music and delicious food as actors portraying the likes of promoter Don King and journalist David Frost give live on-camera interviews in an energised lead-up to the fight.