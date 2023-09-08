Former New Zealand international Sonny Bill Williams is a two-time Rugby World Cup winner, who now plys his trade in the professional boxing ranks. The Kiwi puncher has ten bouts under his belt (9-1) and is a sparring partner for lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former WBO title-holder Joseph Parker.

The 38-year-old retired from rugby in 2021 following an impressive career in league and union. Williams earned international call-ups in both sports but established his name as a centre in the latter.

The 243lb colossus picked up 58 caps for New Zealand and won consecutive World Cups with the All-Blacks in 2011 and 2015. However, his competitive edge kept him yearning for more.

While out in France playing for Toulon, he took up boxing, initially as a way of keeping fit during the off-season, but quickly fell in love with the sport. In 2009, he stepped between ropes as a professional for the first time on his close friend Anthony Mundine’s undercard, beating fellow debutant Gary Gurr inside two rounds.