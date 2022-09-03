Rudy Giuliani parties at Times Square pub despite legal woes

Never mind jail time. It’s party time.

Fresh off facing a special grand jury in Atlanta that is looking into attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia, Rudy Giuliani hit da club for a birthday party.

The disgraced former mayor was spotted last week at Times Square Bar Halswell Green’s for the birthday party of Lauren Conlin, a veteran radio broadcaster who also hosts podcast “Lauren Interviews” and “Millennials Revealed.”

A source tells us Trump’s former lawyer was with his girlfriend, Dr. Maria Ryan, while listening to house band, Big Woozy.

“People were actually excited about him,” says a gobsmacked onlooker. “It was a little jarring. There was kind of a commotion when he arrived and then once someone asked him for a picture, a whole load of people wanted a picture. I think it probably felt like the old days for him.”

Another source tells us that someone even told him he should run for office again.

Giuliani has been on a seemingly bottomless downward spiral the last few years, not that it seems to be bothering him at all. A source notes he was even dancing at the event.

In August, Giuliani’s ex-wife Judith sued him, alleging he owes her more than a quarter of a million dollars according to the terms of their divorce agreement. Judith’s attorney Dror Bikel claimed in court papers that Rudy could be held in contempt of court for allegedly skipping out on the payment.

“[His] failure to appear in court may result in immediate arrest or imprisonment for contempt of court,” the papers say.

Giuliani’s law license has been suspended in both New York and the District of Columbia. He also faces ethics charges from the DC bar over allegedly false election claims, and Dominion Voting Systems — which provided voting machines for the 2020 election, which he claims was rigged — has sued him for $1.3 billion.

Last year, federal agents raided his home and office as part of an investigation into whether he asked Ukraine officials to help unearth information on Hunter Biden.

He also recently claimed that a ShopRite employee attacked him, but in security cam footage of the incident, it looked more like a hearty pat on the back.