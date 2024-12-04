Ruben Amorim tells Man Utd to sign Bayern Munich midfielder

Manchester United are exploring a transfer move for Bayern Munich star Konrad Laimer under Ruben Amorim’s orders.

Amorim, 39, has enjoyed a promising start to his United reign, overseeing two wins and a draw since replacing Erik ten Hag and quickly winning supporters over with his confidence and charisma off the pitch.

However, Amorim, who left Sporting to take charge of United, recognises that his side face their toughest test yet away to Arsenal in the Premier League this evening.

Despite touching down in Manchester less than a month ago, the straight-talking Portuguese has already been active behind the scenes, with the Red Devils looking to strengthen in several areas to help close the gap on their Premier League rivals.

And while United are not expected to spend excessively this winter, Amorim is set to have a major say in comings and comings going forward alongside sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox in INEOS’ new-look football structure.

According to Sky Deutschland, Amorim has encouraged United bosses to pursue a possible bid for Bayern Munich’s Laimer, who has caught his eye in the Bundesliga over the last two seasons.

Laimer’s versatility is especially appealing to Amorim, with the 27-year-old comfortable in midfield and at right-back, and United are said to be keeping close tabs on his situation at the Allianz Arena.

United and Bayern have a good relationship after both Matthijs de Ligt and Mazraoui left Noussair Mazraoui swapped Munich for the Theatre of Dreams in the summer.

However, a separate report from Sport Bild suggests a move may prove difficult given Laimer ‘feels comfortable’ at Bayern and is not even considering switching clubs.

Laimer still has three years remaining on his current contract with Bayern and it’s claimed the Austria international is ‘unlikely’ to be the next player to leave the Bundesliga giants.

Since joining Bayern on a free transfer in June 2023, Laimer, formerly of Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig, has made 58 appearances in all competitions for the club, though is yet to nail down a regular starting spot under Vincent Kompany.

‘As a player you always want to play, that’s football. The situation is what it is. I’m playing for Bayern Munich and you don’t get to play by wishing for it,’ Laimer said of his battle for minutes earlier this season.

‘At the end of the day, it’s always, as they say, a shark tank, you have to stand your ground. It’s clear that there’s a lot of competition, a lot of good players.

‘I want to fight my way through and I know I have what it takes.’