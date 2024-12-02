Ruben Amorim says £52m signing could make Man Utd debut vs Arsenal

Leny Yoro could finally make his Manchester United and Premier League debut against Arsenal, nearly five months after his £52million transfer.

United travel to the Emirates on Wednesday night in by far Ruben Amorim’s biggest game since he replaced Erik ten Hag as head coach.

A 4-0 home win over Everton on Sunday moved the Red Devils into the top-half of the table but they’re still very much a work in progress.

Injuries to their defence have hampered their campaign so far, with various full-backs forced to play in a back-three in order to accommodate Amorim’s preferred system.

- Advertisement -

Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are sidelined, Harry Maguire has only just come back from injury and Lisandro Martinez is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against the Toffees

Thankfully for the Portuguese boss, centre-back Yoro has returned to training and is fit enough to feature against Arsenal, after breaking his foot in pre-season – ironically in a match against the Gunners.

‘We have one more training session to see it,’ Amorim said in his pre-match press conference on Monday.

‘Maybe Leny Yoro is going to be in the squad. I felt he’s in a good moment now, his fitness is better, so I think he is going to be in the squad.

‘We didn’t have too many trainings together. He’s training not alone but with a small group of players.

‘He’s really fast but he’s a modern defender and that is good when you want to press high. I think he is a special talent but we have to be careful in this first moment.

‘You have a lot of strikers, especially in this league, one against one. I think he can manage that. He’s very good with the ball so I’m really excited but we have to be careful. We have to manage the load and the minutes in the beginning but I’m really excited to see Leny Yoro playing.’

Amorim also confirmed that Bruno Fernandes was fit to play after the captain was seen with ice on his foot after being subbed off against Everton.

United beat several clubs, including Real Madrid and Liverpool, to the signing of Yoro, who established himself as one of the best young defenders in the world at Lille.

He impressed on his unofficial debut against Rangers in pre-season but broke his foot against Arsenal in July, just two weeks after his big money move, which has ruled him out until now.