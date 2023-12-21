RSF says it has seized another key town in central Sudan

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) claims to have seized another town and a military base in Gezira state.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the group said it “liberated the second infantry division” of Sudanese armed forces in al-Hasaheisa town.

It came two days after the group seized the state’s capital Wad Madani, following days of fierce fighting with rival Sudan’s regular army.

Meanwhile, the Preliminary Committee of Sudan Doctors’ Union said 300 people were killed and tens of others wounded in days of military clashes in Wad Madani city.

As many as 300,000 people have fled Wad Madani since the start of the clashes last week, according to the UN agency International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The control of Gezira state, which lies south of the capital, Khartoum, will enable the RSF to advance towards army-controlled states in the east, central and south-east, analysts say.