Roy Keane took aim at the ‘arrogant’ Virgil van Dijk for his post-match comments condemning Manchester United’s performance in the goalless draw with Liverpool.

Liverpool were held in a frustrating stalemate on Sunday afternoon, missing the chance to go top of the Premier League.

United were humiliated on their last visit to Anfield, thrashed 7-0 on enemy turf, but turned in a more resilient display as they frustrated the hosts.

Reds skipper van Dijk took aim at his side’s rivals at full-time, telling Sky Sports United ‘will be buzzing with a point’ after insisting ‘only one team came to win’.

An irate Keane was left fuming with the Dutchman’s comments and responded with a dig of his own, reminding van Dijk of Liverpool have only ‘won only title in 30 years’.

‘It is arrogance coming out of him,’ Keane told Sky Sports.

‘He needs a reminder himself, he is playing for a team that has only won one title in 30 odd years.

“Only one team wanted to win, United will be buzzing with a point”… United are in a difficult place like Liverpool were in a difficult place for many a year.

‘It’s a bit of arrogance that maybe backfired on him today.’

Keane continued: ‘He needs to remember where he is coming from. One title in 33 years?

‘He said Man United were buzzing and one team came to play. Yeah, I’ve come to Anfield many times with Manchester United where Liverpool were in a tough place and they were happy with a draw.

‘The bottom line is that the most important stat is the scoreline. Liverpool had chances and didn’t take them. That’s their own fault.’

