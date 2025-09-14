



“Obviously the news is devastating,” said Richards. “We got it what, half an hour ago? I was taken aback, to be honest, because he was such an icon. “British icon, boxing, sports, a true Man City fan. But most importantly, he was a man of the people. The nicest guy ever. “I remember going down to one of his gyms. I was a bit nervous because I didn’t really know about boxing, he said just do this, he took his time.

“This was before the takeover – Man City weren’t what they are now – and for him to take the time and effort, multiple times with beers with him just talking about football and life, he was a deep person. “Very deep. He overthought a lot of things and the news is just devastating. It’s ruined my mood for the whole day. He’d be here today celebrating. “He’s had a box here many times. To get this news now feels surreal. For someone so young for it to happen now, it’s devastating.”

Keane, meanwhile, added: “The guy was a warrior. I think that is why the fans loved watching him in the ring. “We know how tough that sport is, but my God, he gave everything for that sport and I think that is why the fans loved following him. “He had a number of fights in America, and thousands would travel over because they thought so highly of him, and again he left everything in that ring and absolutely shocking news.”





