Ronnie O’Sullivan: Barry Hearn expecting phone call after Chris Eubank conversation | Other | Sport





Barry Hearn reckons that maverick genius Ronnie O’Sullivan will thank him one day – just as boxer Chris Eubank did in a shock phone call. The Rocket has been snooker’s biggest box office star for three decades and remains world No 1 and joint holder with Stephen Hendry of the record for world titles with seven.

But O’Sullivan’s relationship with both the game and the authorities has often been strained before finding more peace since turning to renowned sports psychiatrist Steve Peters in 2011. Though former World Snooker supremo Hearn has always acknowledged O’Sullivan’s unique ability, there have been many public spats that fuelled the player’s reputation as anti-establishment. Hearn, now a lifetime president of parent organisation Matchroom, often felt compelled to refute allegations and remind O’Sullivan of his ambassadorial responsibilities to the sport. Despite O’Sullivan’s criticisms of those running the sport and even his fellow pros, he has amassed £13million in prize money alone, and maybe double that in total from the game. And promoter Hearn, 74, hopes one day O’Sullivan will appreciate that the opportunities offered to him allowed his talent to flourish and thrive. Eubank was an eccentric, brash and supremely self-confident fighter that rose under Hearn to win world titles at middleweight and super-middleweight.

And Hearn said: “It is so satisfying when a player says thank you. Now I am not expecting Ronnie to join that list now… but when he gets older, he will. “Because he will look back and be reflective and think, ‘I have had a great life, I was a great player. Why did I have a great life? Because I had opportunity’. “And that is the one thing about sport that you must never stop delivering for kids to inspire anybody about sport. “Sometimes it takes time to settle down and find out actually who you are. And I think Ronnie has found out who he is. “It’s a bit like Steve Davis now. Steve with his music, his Blur concert this summer, Glastonbury. I have never seen someone so happy. He has found where he wants to be.

“And while Ronnie is only one player, he is the most important player. Whilst his decisions might not be in my interest, I actually applaud him for living the life he wants to live. “As you get older, you get a bit reflective. There is chasing money, profits and success, but I am just as happy going fishing on my own with a can of worms. “Ronnie is never going to be ‘Mr Normal’ because geniuses aren’t normal. We watch his career and thank him for the value he adds. “And we hope he appreciates what snooker has done for him as well. That may come later rather than earlier. “Chris Eubank phoned me up the other day. Out of the blue, from somewhere in the world.









