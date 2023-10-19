Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex Jen Harley gives birth to third baby

Jen Harley has given birth.

On Thursday, the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” alum welcomed baby No. 3, her first with boyfriend Joe Ambrosole.

Posting her journey on Instagram Story, the former reality TV star shared that she had been admitted to the hospital Wednesday night.

“Cheers to our baby boy!” she captioned a Boomerang where she and Ambrosole cheersed with Chipotle burritos.

After 15 hours later, she shared another update.

This time, she posted another Story with her newborn son’s face, captioning the image, “Baby boy is here! He is healthy! Thank you everyone for the DMs I see you!”

In a separate Instagram post, Harley went into further detail about her trip to the hospital while in labor.

“Joe accidentally went to the wrong hospital first 😅 I was 2-3 min apart in contractions lol we got to the right hospital 25 mins after , they told me I was only 1cm dilated I couldn’t believe it after all the hard contractions , they wanted me to wait go to an ultrasound and maybe come back …” she captioned a photo where she and her Ambrosole smiled at the camera.

She went on to detail that 15 minutes after she got to the hospital, she was “in so much pain from these contractions.”

“I felt like my bones were breaking inside my body , I’ve never experienced pain like this. I was not admitted so I could not get an epidural yet during the time between the epidural and the contractions the pain was unbelievable, I really do not know how you moms do this the whole way through with out it!” she continued before revealing they had a “pretty traumatic experience even through the birth.”

Harley, 35, revealed her pregnancy news in August with a baby bump debut.

“J+J+J,” the then-expectant star captioned her beach maternity pics. “So special my baby girl is just as in love with this baby as we are.”

While Harley included daughter Ariana, 5, in the social media upload, whom she shares with ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, her 16-year-old son, Mason, did not make an appearance.

Later that same month, the former MTV personality used blue confetti and smoke cannons to announce her little one’s sex in front of family and friends.

“Here we gooooo!!!” she gushed at the time. “Ready set baby!!”

Before Harley began dating Ambrosole, the realtor was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Ortiz-Magro, TK AGE, from 2017 to 2019.

During their tumultuous romance, both Harley and Ortiz-Magro were arrested on domestic violence charges.

Although the duo rarely speak about their coparenting dynamic, the “Famously Single” alum claimed during a brief “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” return in March that he had “full custody” of Ariana.

Ortiz-Magro, who left the show in 2021 to “seek medical treatment for mental health issues,” added that he was sober and moving to Miami with his daughter.

“She keeps me balanced,” he gushed at the time. “She calms my world down. I didn’t have the perfect situation with her mother, but she turned out perfect.”

Four months later, Harley revealed her own relocation to Florida via Instagram.

“Officially a Miami resident,” she captioned a bikini snap in July.