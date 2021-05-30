SPORTS
Ronaldo will stay with Juve, says girlfriend Georgina
Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at Juventus, stunning girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has revealed.
The Spanish brunette confirmed the 36-year-old, whose future has been the subject of months of transfer speculation, was going nowhere this summer.
Georgina, set to star in her own docu-reality show on Netflix, made her comments as she was filmed walking in the street in her homeland.
She was asked in Spanish: “Is Cristiano staying at Juventus or not?”
After a moment’s silence she turned to the camera filming her and replied: “He’s staying.”
Her comments about her partner appear to rule out a return to Manchester United for the Portuguese striker.
Reports earlier this week claimed the Red Devils were interested in swapping Paul Pogba with the Juve star, who has linked up with the Portugal national team for the Euros.
Rodriguez, who has a three-year-old daughter called Alana Martina with her partner and plays mum to his other three children, has been spotted in her native city of Jaca.
The 27-year-old is believed to have reached the northern Spanish city by private jet before being driven around in a white Rolls Royce.
Georgina is known to have visited the dance academy where she honed her ballet skills.
Jaca mayor Juan Manuel Ramon said: “We are delighted she has returned to Jaca where she grew up.”
SPORTS
Chelsea’s boss Tuchel speaks on winning Champions League
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel said he was grateful and speechless after his side’s trash Manchester City 1-0 to clinch the UEFA Champions League cup on Saturday night.
Chelsea scored the only goal of the game through Kai Havertz in an explosive final held in Porto, Portugal.
It was redemption for Tuchel, who as coach of PSG, lost last year’s final to Bayern Munich by the same scoreline.
The German described the feeling as “incredible” and explained what they planned to do in the game.
“To share it with everybody is incredible. We made it. Wow. I don’t know what to feel.
“I was so grateful to arrive a second time [in the final. I felt different. We were somehow… You could feel it getting closer.
“The [players] were determined to win this. We wanted to be a stone in their shoe. We encouraged everybody to step up and step out, to be more brave and create dangerous counter-attacks,” Tuchel told BT Sport.
Thousands of Chelsea fans were in the crowd of 14,110 to see their team lift the trophy in the Dragao Stadium.
The final match had been moved from Istanbul with Portugal operating under less severe coronavirus restrictions.
Manchester City won the domestic championship by a distance but lost to Chelsea both in the league and FA Cup.
It now means Blues manager Thomas Tuchel completed a whirlwind story of success since taking over from Frank Lampard in January.
Defeat in their first UEFA Champions League final means Manchester City remain without the biggest prize in European football.
This is in spite of billions of dollars being spent over the years by their Abu Dhabi owners.
Chelsea are kings again and Tuchel has glory at the second attempt having lost in the final with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last season.
SPORTS
Arsenal planning to sign two wingers from Manchester City this summer
The summer transfer window opens in 13 days, and clubs across Europe have started shortlisting players who would be a part of their squad next season for a chance to do better in their various competitions. One of such European club is Arsenal, who have been linked to a lot of players next summer.
Multiple sources today are reporting that Arsenal are looking to sign Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, and one of such source is Football London who claim that Pep Guardiola have put the two wingers on a list of players to be sold this summer.
Arsenal would be looking to increase their ranks in attack, but there remain doubt concerning the transfers especially since Arsenal did not qualify for any European competition next season.
SPORTS
Man City, Chelsea Fight For Champions League Glory Tonight
The city of Porto will literarily be on standstill as Manchester City and Chelsea battle for the prestigious UEFA Champions League title today (Saturday).
City reached the final after defeating PSG in the semi-final while Chelsea edge Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate.
It is the third final of Europe’s elite club competition to be played between two Premier League sides, and the second in just three seasons, and so this is a match-up that underlines the strength of the cash-rich English game.
Chelsea, though, have beaten City twice in the last six weeks, first in the FA Cup semi-final and then at the Etihad Stadium in the league, the Citizens side starring the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias are the clear favourites at the Estadio do Dragao.
Recall that last weekend, City romped to the Premier League title, the team’s third in four seasons, and have also won the League Cup this season.
Latest News
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
10 new things to try in bed at least once with your men!
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Steamy sex positions to try tonight
-
POLITICS1 day ago
UPDATED: Two die, dozens injure during Surulere APC LG primaries
-
NEWS2 days ago
Umahi sacks Ebonyi executive council
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Tinubu’s wife denies calling anybody a thug
-
NEWS2 days ago
Thousands to miss 2021 UTME as JAMB closes e-Pin procurement
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Man shot dead at Lagos APC local govt primaries in Surulere
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Lagos APC council primary election: Hoodlums attack electoral officials in Badagry