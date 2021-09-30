SPORTS
Ronaldo, Salah fight for Premier League prize
Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for September.
The 36-year-old has been in fine form since he returned to Old Trafford this summer.
Ronaldo scored twice on his debut as United beat Newcastle 4-1, before netting the equalizer in a 2-1 victory at West Ham.
He however faces competition for the prize from Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah.
Salah found the back of the net in all the fixtures he featured in against Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Brentford.
The Egyptian also became the fastest Liverpool player ever to reach 100 league goals.
Ronaldo and Salah are nominated along Watford winger Ismaila Sarr; Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo; Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger and Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maxim.
Votes from a panel of football experts will decide the winner who will be announced next week.
SPORTS
I’ve watched fight against Usyk, learnt my lesson – Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua says he has watched his fight with Oleksandr Usyk and learnt his lessons.
Joshua, who will fight Usyk in a rematch in the coming days, also said he had identified his mistakes.
The 31-year-old lost his IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles last Saturday to the Ukrainian at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
In an Instagram post on Thursday, Joshua said he had also analysed his preparations and advised his fans not to worry about him.
SPORTS
Ronaldo breaks Champions League record against Villarreal
Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has surpassed Iker Casillas’ appearance record in the Champions League.
The 36-year-old was selected from the start by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the visit of Villarreal on Wednesday night.
In doing so, Ronaldo made his 178th appearance in the competition, moving ahead of former Real Madrid goalkeeper, Casillas.
Ronaldo had equalled Casillas’ record when he started in United’s 2-1 defeat at Young Boys.
Paco Alcacer opened the scoring for Villarreal at Old Trafford, before Alex Telles drilled in from distance to make it 1-1.
With seconds left in the game, Ronaldo popped up at the far post to snatch the winner.
SPORTS
Europa League: Iheanacho denied entry into Poland for Legia Warsaw clash
Kelechi Iheanacho will not be available for Leicester City when they play Legia Warsaw in the Europa League on Thursday.
The Super Eagles forward has been turned away by Polish border control.
Iheanacho travelled with the rest of the squad to Poland but an issue with his travel documents has seen him denied entry into the country.
The Nigeria international will now fly back to the UK.
Leicester manager, Brendan Rodgers, said: “We’ve had an issue with Kelechi. His documentation coming into the country wasn’t sufficient, so he wasn’t able to travel. He will be unavailable for the game.
“The paperwork didn’t allow him to enter the country. We’ll have to look at that when we’re back.”
Legia are currently top of Group C following their 1-0 win over Spartak Moscow, while Leicester could only draw 2-2 with Napoli.
Latest News
- Governor Umahi counters IPOB, says no sit-at-home in Ebonyi on October 1
- Bandits cannot kidnap me – Sheikh Gumi
- Okonjo-Iweala frustrated, may quit World Trade Organisation job — Officials
- Ronaldo, Salah fight for Premier League prize
- Anambra: Gunmen attack former PDP governorship aspirant few hours to his defection to APC
Trending
-
POLITICS2 days ago
PDP contacts Jonathan on October convention
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
BBNaija’s Mercy Eke receives knocks for her nude birthday photos
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Nigeria’s economy may face major fiscal crisis says ActionAid
-
NEWS2 days ago
Sanwo-Olu makes 2 fresh appointments
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Anambra LP guber candidate’s whereabouts unknown
-
breaking2 days ago
Thierry Henry names best striker in Champions League
-
breaking6 hours ago
Nigeria At 61: Buhari-led govt, worst in nation’s history ― PDP
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Man United 2-1 Villarreal: Cristiano Ronaldo marks Champions League record appearance with late winner