Ronaldo ‘offered £173m per season’ by Saudi Arabian side

Among the biggest stars at the World Cup is Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Without a club after incinerating his chance of ever playing for Manchester United again with an explosive interview, the player is apparently not attracting many, if any, potential new employers among Europe’s top sides.

Into this void has reportedly stepped Saudi club Al Nassr – who are said to have offered the 37-year-old £173m per season in a contract lasting until 2025.

One of the many comments made as part of his lengthy interview was a barb directed at former teammate Wayne Rooney, who Ronaldo claimed had criticised him because he was jealous that his playing career was over while he was still playing at “a high level”.

It will be interesting to see whether the Portuguese’s ego can accept a move to a club that few would argue represent a “high level”.

