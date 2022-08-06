Ronaldo finally gets Champions League club as another defender set to leave Old Trafford

Turkish side, Galatasaray, have entered the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, according to Marca.

Before now, it has been clubs from Saudi Arabia and Brazil showing interest in the 37-year-old striker who is reportedly desperate to find a new club this summer.

Ronaldo wants to play in the Champions League next season and Galatasaray can make that possible for him.

The Turkish SuperLig side have come forward and are interested in the forward.

Ronaldo is lacking options from Europe’s elite clubs as many have rejected the chance to sign him.

The stories started when the player liked an Instagram comment asking him to move to the Turkish club.

Meanwhile ,Manchester United defender, Eric Bailly is set to become the second defender to quit Old Trafford for Sevilla this summer.

Bailly is set to join Alex Telles in Seville as he has been told he can leave United as new manager Erik ten Hag looks to reduce the size of his squad.

TalkSports reports that the centre-back has been offered the chance to join United teammate Alex Telles in Andalusia.

TalkSPORT believes Bailly, whose United career has been ravaged by injury, is open to making the move to LaLiga.