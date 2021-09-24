SPORTS
Ronaldo drives new £164k Bentley to Man Utd training
Cristiano Ronaldo who is currently rated by Forbes magazine as the richest footballer was snapped by UK’s Mirror driving a new £164,000 luxury Bentley to Manchester United’s training ground the morning after his side crashed out of the Carabao Cup.
West Ham secured a 1-0 win over Mancchester United at Old Trafford, exacting revenge on the Red Devils following the 2-1 defeat at the London Stadium just days prior.
Ronaldo, who didn’t play in the game, could be seen in the crowds growing visibly frustrated as United squandered their chances.
The star could only watch on as his team struggled to draw equal before crashing out of the Carabao Cup in the third round.
Of United’s 27 shots, they only managed to get six on target, with both West Ham centre-backs putting in impressive performances.
After the cup clash loss, Ronaldo could be seen arriving at Carrington in his £164,000 supercar.
The Bentley Flying Spur is the “pinnacle of Bentley luxury” and only one of a number of supercars the Portuguese forward owns.
According to UK’s The Sun, Ronaldo ensured that any property he moved into had ample space for his fleet of luxury cars, with a total value of £17million.
Despite costing five times more than the average UK salary, Ronaldo’s Bentley is cheap compared to some of his other cars.
Ronaldo owns a Ferrari Monza valued at £1.4m, a £2.15m Bugatti Chiron and a £1.7m Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport
He was also gifted a £516k Brabus G-Wagon from his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez last year, with the Portuguese superstar posting an image of the car on his social media.
The 36-year-old has had a brilliant start to his return to Old Trafford after signing a two-year contract.
After completing his move on deadline day, he said: “I have a fantastic history with this amazing club.
“I was there at 18 years old and of course I’m so happy to be back home after 12 years. So I’m really glad and looking forward to starting my first game.
“I think it’s the best decision that I have made. It’s right on point in my opinion.
SPORTS
PHOTOS: Buhari receives no. 10 Jersey as FIFA President, Gianni Infantino visits Aso Rock
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received the FIFA President, Mr Gianni Infantino, and CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe in State House, Abuja.
During the courtesy visit, the FIFA president presented a number 10 jersey and a football to President Buhari.
The No. 10 jersey is regarded as an iconic number in football and is usually worn by players believed to be skillful and have a great impact on a team.
According to a Facebook post by Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, Sports Minister, Sunday Dare was also in attendance during the presentation.
SEE PHOTOS:
SPORTS
FIFA Rankings: Nigeria maintain position as Belgium, Brazil, England occupy top 10 [Full list]
Nigeria’s Super Eagles maintained 34th position in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola world ranking that was released on Thursday.
The ranking was published on the world football governing body’s official website.
In Africa, Nigeria maintains its number five position.
Senegal is Africa’s highest-ranked team as they are in 20th place, Tunisia are in 25th, while Algeria are 30th and Morocco in 33rd position.
Guinea-Bissau moved up as they climbed to 105th, while Egypt and Sudan, dropped to 48th and 127th spots respectively.
Liberia rose to 144th, Cape Verde remained at 77th and the Central African Republic dropped to 124th.
Meanwhile, the top ten countries in the world are Belgium, Brazil, England, France, Italy, Argentina, Portugal, Spain, Mexico and Denmark.
The next FIFA world ranking will be released on 21 October, 2021
SPORTS
Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan: Jordan Henderson’s stunner seals comeback win
Liverpool opened their Champions League campaign with an instant classic as Jordan Henderson’s stunning strike secured three points against AC Milan.
It was a memorable night at Anfield as the Reds sealed a 3-2 comeback victory over the Italians.
Trent Alexander-Arnold helped fire the Reds in front as his deflected effort, which went down as a Fikayo Tomori own goal, gave them a well-deserved lead.
But after Mohamed Salah failed to convert a spot-kick to double their advantage, the Serie A side were somehow in the lead at halftime after a quickfire double from Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz.
Salah then redeemed himself by bringing the hosts level just after the break, before Henderson’s screamer put the Reds back on top to seal the win.
Latest News
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Northern elders: We regret supporting Buhari against Jonathan in 2015
-
NEWS1 day ago
Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan responsible for Nigeria’s high debt under Buhari – Senate
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Ekiti 2022: Segun Oni picks PDP gov’ship nomination form
-
NEWS1 day ago
Reps on oversight function to Kano stranded at airport
-
NEWS2 days ago
Anti-open grazing law has come to stay, Akeredolu replies El-Rufai
-
NEWS2 days ago
Angry pensioners lock out Ogun SSG over N68bn outstanding gratuity
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB threatens one-month lockdown in South-East
-
NEWS2 days ago
N5bn Debt: AMCON takes over mansions of Ex- kwara gov, Abdulfatah Ahmed