Ronaldo breaks Champions League record against Villarreal

Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has surpassed Iker Casillas’ appearance record in the Champions League.

The 36-year-old was selected from the start by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the visit of Villarreal on Wednesday night.

In doing so, Ronaldo made his 178th appearance in the competition, moving ahead of former Real Madrid goalkeeper, Casillas.

Ronaldo had equalled Casillas’ record when he started in United’s 2-1 defeat at Young Boys.

Paco Alcacer opened the scoring for Villarreal at Old Trafford, before Alex Telles drilled in from distance to make it 1-1.

With seconds left in the game, Ronaldo popped up at the far post to snatch the winner.