Roma striker Tammy Abraham faces six months out with ACL injury

Tammy Abraham suffered an ACL injury in Roma’s final Serie A game of the season on Sunday.

The former Chelsea striker landed on his left his left leg awkwardly during Roma’s 2-1 win over Spezia and was forced to leave the pitch on a medical cart.

According to Sky Sport Italy, Abraham was immediately taken to a private clinic for checks and results of the scan showed damage to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The 25-year-old is now expected to undergo surgery and will be sidelined for around five to six months.

Abraham had been linked with a return to the Premier League this summer but his injury has now scuppered any hopes of a deal.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has given the strongest indication yet that he is staying at Roma with his gesture to supporters after his side’s win over Spezia.

Mourinho, who has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, was suspended and replaced by Salvatore Foti on the touchline for the game against Spezia but walked around the pitch at the Stadio Olimpico after the match.

During one interaction with a group of Roma fans, Mourinho pointed to the turf in what supporters interpreted as a sign that he will stay at the club for another season.

Last week, Mourinho lost his first-ever European final as Roma were beaten on penalties by Sevilla.

Roma’s win over Spezia ensured that they finished sixth in Serie A and have qualified for next season’s Europa League.