Rohr: FIFA orders NFF to pay outstanding salaries over ‘breach of contract’

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) would cough at least a princely sum of $1,045,000 USD (about N 433,873,550.00) to German coach Gernot Rohr following his unceremonious dismissal last December on the eve of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Cameroon.

Our correspondent gathered last night from a close confidant of the sacked Super Eagles coach that the world’s soccer ruling body, FIFA, had already ruled on the case with claims that the NFF had no ‘justifiable reason’ to have terminated the contract of the former Bayern Munich defender.

As at December 2001 when he was fired, Rohr had a subsisting contract till the end of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup in December and was reportedly last paid his $55,000 monthly salary in May 2021 which means the NFF is owning him 19 months’ salary arrears aside other allowances including match bonuses amongst others.

Though NFF claimed early this year that Rohr had been paid his accumulated wages in Naira based on the dictates of the fresh two-year contract he hitherto signed in 2020, our correspondent gathered that FIFA has mandated NFF that they must now pay all moneys due to the former Bordeaux player and coach in USD since he’s no longer domicile in Nigeria.

“ FIFA has ruled on the NFF-Rohr contract dispute case and you can cross check,” the reliable source close to Rohr told NationSport.

“ FIFA to the best of my knowledge has sanctioned the NFF for ‘breach of contract without just cause’ and they (NFF) must pay all his remaining salaries in US Dollars until the end of his contract in December 2022.

“ To the best of my knowledge, NFF has just 40 days to offset accumulated wages,” the source said.

It was, however, gathered last night the NFF is yet to get the FIFA’s verdict in respect of the contract dispute with Rohr and it therefore, remains to be seen if the claims of the Franco- German’s confidant are true.