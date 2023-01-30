Roger Federer reacts as Novak Djokovic equals Rafael Nadal record

Roger Federer has congratulated Novak Djokovic after he won his 10th Australian Open title to move level with Rafael Nadal on 22 Grand Slams.

Djokovic, 35, missed last year’s Australian Open after being deported due to his Covid-19 vaccination status.

His return to Melbourne this month could hardly have been any more different as Djokovic dropped just one set on his way to a record-extending 10th Australian Open title.

The victory also sees him draw level with Nadal in major wins, with Federer – who retired from tennis last year – on 20.

Djokovic’s latest triumph in Melbourne came courtesy of a straight-sets win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, who he also beat in the 2021 French Open final.

The Serbian legend, who has not lost at the Australian Open since 2018, a streak spanning a record 28 matches in the men’s singles, will return to the world number one ranking on Monday.

Reacting to Djokovic’s 22 Grand Slam win, Federer said: ‘Incredible effort, again! Many congratulations.’

After seeing off Greek star Tsitsipas, Djokovic climbed into his team’s box to celebrate, where he broke into tears and continued sobbing when he returned to the court to collect the trophy.

‘It’s been a long journey, but a very special one,’ he said in his on-court interview. ‘I played some of my best tennis honestly in Australian Open.

‘The fourth round, quarter-final, semi-finals, just really comfortable on the court, hitting the ball great.

‘I think I emotionally collapsed there and teared up with my mother and my brother when I gave them a hug.

‘Up to that moment I was not allowing myself to be distracted with things off the court or whatever was happening in dealing with an injury.’

Tsitsipas was bidding not only to win his maiden Grand Slam but also become the 29th player to be the world number one since the ATP rankings were introduced in 1973.

But he came up against one of the best players of all time and lost two tie-breaks on his way to a deflating but encouraging defeat.

‘I have had the privilege to play a lot of difficult and high-intensity matches but I would like to say one more time Novak brings out the best in me,’ Tsitsipas said.

‘He’s one of the greatest in our sport and he’s the greatest that has ever held a tennis racquet for sure.’