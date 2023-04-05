Rod Stewart’s wife, Penny Lancaster, looks radiant on beach in string bikini

Penny Lancaster proved that age is just a number while soaking up the sun Down Under.

The 52-year-old wife of Rod Stewart, who used to be a lingerie model, showed off her ageless figure in a multi-color string bikini on Friday in Australia.

She kept her hair down in loose waves and accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

After grabbing a bite to eat, the former photographer threw on a pink and black patterned cover-up.

Lancaster was joined by her sons Alistair, 17, and Aidan, 12, as they hung out at the beach while Stewart, 78, got ready for his concert.

The model stunned in a red patterned string bikini on Friday.



Mega

The mother of two accessorized with a pair of black framed sunglasses. Mega

At one point, the boys swapped their swimsuits for wetsuits as they headed out to surf as Lancaster, who switched her sunglasses for actual glasses, cheered them on from the shore.

Stewart — who wed Lancaster in 2007 — has been on tour with Cyndi Lauper in Australia for over two weeks.

When the “Loose Women” star isn’t rocking a tiny two piece, she is out on patrol as a special constable for City of London Police.

At one point, the model covered up with a pink and black robe. Mega

The mother of two joined the force in 2021 after taking part in the 2019 series “Famous and Fighting Crime,” a show which pairs celebs with police officers on patrol.

In fact, the model-turned-police officer is reportedly expected to work during King Charles’ coronation concert next month.

Thankfully, Lancaster has a lot of experience when it comes to covering royal events.

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8., the British model was assigned to work the police detail for the late monarch’s state funeral.

“This is the biggest honor of all, to be able to serve today on Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral,” Lancaster told PA News Agency last year.

Lancaster said the officers had to be “in uniform by five o’clock [that] morning,” but despite the “long” shift she “wouldn’t have missed it for the world.”

Stewart has supported Lancaster throughout all of her different endeavors ever since he met the model in 1999 — and he hasn’t looked back since.

The iconic singer shared the key to a successful marriage during an interview with People in 2021.

“Intimacy is the most important thing in a relationship,” he said. “Don’t take it for granted.”

He continued, “I’m not talking about sex, but a kiss and a cuddle and a hold. Penny and I do that every morning. We hug each other — sometimes in bed, sometimes out of bed, all throughout the day. It’s a wonderful relationship. Lucky geezer, aren’t I?”