Sunday, August 13, 2023
FOOTBALL

Roberto Mancini Announces Shocking Decision To Step Down As Italy Football Team’s Coach

By Online Editor
0
Roberto Mancini Announces Shocking Decision To Step Down As Italy Football Team's Coach

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor


File image of Roberto Mancini© AFP

Roberto Mancini has resigned as coach of European champions Italy, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Sunday. The FIGC said in a statement they had “received late yesterday evening” Mancini’s surprise decision to step down. “Because of important and close commitments for the team with Euro 2024 qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine, the FIGC will announce the name of the new national coach in the next few days,” the federation added.

Mancini was appointed in May 2018 after Italy’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup under Gian Piero Ventura.

A former international, Mancini won Euro 2021 with Italy but then failed to qualify his side for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mancini’s resignation comes as a major shock with no warning signs.

Earlier this month the 58-year-old had also been handed responsibility for the country’s Under-21 and Under-20 teams.

The Italian press has speculated that Luciano Spalletti could be lined up as his successor after ending Napoli’s 33-year wait for the Serie A title last season, before leaving his post.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics mentioned in this article



Source link

Previous article
Harry Kane’s Thirst For Trophies Behind Bayern Munich Move
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network