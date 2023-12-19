Robert Pattinson and his pregnant partner, Suki Waterhouse, have sparked engagement rumors after the latter was seen sporting a flashy new ring.

The couple was spotted taking a stroll on Monday in London, where the “Daisy & the Six” actress, 31, flaunted her bare baby bump in a crop top with a black jacket — and a sparkling rock on that finger.

Meanwhile, the “Twilight” actor, 37, sported khakis, a black hoodie, baseball cap and surgical face mask.

To keep warm in the chilly U.K. weather, Waterhouse and Pattinson sipped on what appeared to be hot beverages.

Fans reacted to a potential engagement with gleeful messages on social media.

“So happy for them,” one person wrote via X (formerly Twitter).

“Congratulation Rob and Suki and [baby],” another wrote.

Reps for the pair did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Their outing comes just days after their first joint appearance since announcing their exciting baby news.

The parents-to-be were seen spending time with pop superstar Taylor Swift in New York City on Dec. 6. The trio was headed to an afterparty at Avra Rockefeller Center, celebrating the “Poor Things” film premiere.

After months of speculation, Waterhouse confirmed that she was expecting her first child with Pattinson during her set at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City in November.

“I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today ’cause I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” the model-turned-musician said in a video while gesturing toward her stomach.

“I’m not sure if it’s working,” she jokingly added.

Prior to the announcement, sources had said Waterhouse and Pattinson were “thrilled” to start a family.

After nearly five years of dating, Pattinson and Waterhouse made their official red carpet debut in December 2022 as they attended a Dior fashion show in Giza, Egypt.

In a February interview with the Sunday Times, Waterhouse — who previously dated Bradley Cooper — explained how she and Pattinson keep their romance alive despite demanding schedules.

“I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” she told the outlet at the time. “I had two days off the other day, and it was, like, no question I’m going back to see him.”

Waterhouse elaborated, “Then he’ll come out for a couple of days. I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”

Meanwhile, Pattinson — who was famously in a long-term relationship with his “Twilight” co-star Kristen Stewart and also dated FKA Twigs — has been less vocal about Waterhouse.

When asked about Waterhouse during an April 2019 interview with the Sunday Times, he replied, “Do I have to?”

Pattinson explained he was reluctant to discuss their relationship publicly as a means to preserve it.

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he said. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude.”