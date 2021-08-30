Robbers write bank in Oyo

Security agencies have increased their presence around commercial banks in Oyo town after armed robbers reportedly wrote a commercial bank in Owode area of the town.

The robbers wrote to the branch about one month ago, telling the manager to prepare for their attack soon.

It was gathered that the robbers brought the letter to the bank during working hours and handed it over to a security guard who sent it to the branch manager.



The letter, it was learnt, prompted the bank to alert security agencies, leading to surveillance scale-up around the branch and other banks in the area.

A source said: “Security agencies are not treating the letter as a mere threat going by what is going on around the country. Criminals are everywhere and are increasing in Nigeria today, hence the letter cannot be taken as a joke.”

The Nation gathered that security agencies are keeping a close watch on other bank branches, believing that writing to the bank might be a deliberate ploy to divert attention from the actual bank of their target in the area.

The Nation learnt that police have deployed special forces around the area to prevent the planned attack.

Owode is the commercial hub in the town. Several commercial banks have their branches in Owode. It is also the town’s gateway. The area is about one kilometer to the palace of the Alaafin and less than one kilometer to Ajayi Crowder University and Federal School of Survey. Oyo Area Police Command is not that far away from Owode.



Police spokesman Adewale Osifeso said: “There is no such threat. Nonetheless, Oyo State Police Command under the constructive leadership of CP Ngozi Onadeko, operates a robust and formidable security architecture which is all encompassing to cater to the protection of lives and properties of the good citizens of the State.”