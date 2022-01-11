SPORTS
Robbers attack, stab three journalists covering AFCON in Cameroon hotel
Three Algerian journalists covering the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon (AFCON) have been robbed and stabbed by unknown assailants.
The journalists, moving together as a team with other colleagues, were attacked on Sunday night when they were leaving their hotel in Douala.
Items carted away included a bag containing money, a phone, and a computer.
According to an Algeria news outlet, one of the three journalists that sustained stab wound is a special envoy of Algeria Press Service (APS).
“CAF is aware of an alleged incident involving three Algerian journalists in Douala, Cameroon on Sunday night, 09 January 2022.
“CAF is liaising with local government authorities to understand the details of the incident as this is now a police investigation.
“We are also reaching out to the three journalists and wish them speedy recovery. For now, we will await a detailed report of what transpired.
“The safety of each and every individual attending the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations is a priority for CAF and also our partners, the Cameroon government,” the medium stated.
SPORTS
Iheanacho stunner sinks Salah’s Egypt
Kelechi Iheanacho overshadowed fellow Premier League stars Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez on Tuesday as Nigeria made a winning start to their Africa Cup of Nations campaign and title-holders Algeria were held.
The Leicester City forward scored the only goal on 30 minutes as the Super Eagles overcame lacklustre Egypt 1-0 in a clash of Group D big guns in the northwestern city of Garoua.
His match-winner and overall performance earned Iheanacho the man-of-the-match award on a day when prolific Liverpool scorer Salah and Manchester City winger Mahrez failed to sparkle.
Captain Salah cut an isolated, frustrated, figure at the Stade Roumde Adjia and when he did get a scoring chance in the second half, his prod was saved by the boot of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.
It was an otherwise uneventful evening for the Nigeria shot-stopper, who must have anticipated being called into action more often against the record seven-time African champions.
This was the eighth meeting of the Super Eagles and the Pharaohs in the flagship African tournament and three-time Cup of Nations champions Nigeria have won four and drawn two.
Nigeria succeeded after a troubled build-up in which German coach Gernot Rohr was fired following an unimpressive World Cup qualifying run and former national star Augustine Eguavoen took temporary charge.
Eguavoen’s squad was without forwards Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis and Odion Ighalo for a variety of reasons, but his team went on the offensive from the kick-off and did him proud.
Speedy winger Moses Simon played a major role when the Super Eagles took the lead at the 30,000-capacity stadium.
His cross was only partially cleared by Ahmed Hegazy and Nigerian Joseph Aribo nodded the ball into the path of Iheanacho, who hammered a half-volley past goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy.
Fortunately for Egypt they will face potentially weaker opponents Guinea-Bissau and Sudan in their remaining mini-league matches and should reach the round of 16.
Algeria were hot favourites to win the opening Group E match against Sierra Leone, a lowly ranked team making a first Cup of Nations appearance since 1996.
But captain Mahrez could not inspire his team in the Atlantic port city of Douala and several excellent saves by Sierra Leone goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara saw him voted man of the match.
His finest moment came during the second half when Yacine Brahimi broke through, but the goalkeeper held his shot at the second attempt.
Ivory Coast, considered the biggest threat to Algeria in the section, face Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday in a match offering both teams a chance to top the table.
The draw did allow Algeria to extend their remarkable unbeaten run in competitive action to 35 games, just two shy of Italy’s record of 37 without defeat.
The heat and humidity of a mid-afternoon kick-off at the Japoma Stadium didn’t help, but Sierra Leone deserve enormous credit for their display.
“We were up against well organised opponents and the weather conditions were difficult. It was very, very hot and extremely humid,” said Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi.
“We are close to Italy’s unbeaten record, which is good. We are unbeaten in three years, but we don’t think about that ahead of every game. We just wanted to win today.”
England-born Sierra Leone coach John Keister said: “We are here to do our thing. Whether we are a surprise in this tournament remains to be seen. I don’t want to get carried away after one game.”
Algeria face Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, and the Ivory Coast meet Sierra Leone the same day.
AFP
SPORTS
Sadio Mane secures last gasp win for Senegal over Zimbabwe at Africa Cup of Nations
Sadio Mane scored a last gasp penalty to give Senegal a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in their opening match at the Africa Cup of Nations.
The Liverpool star blasted home from the spot after a handball from Kelvin Madzongwe deep into stoppage-time.
Liverpool star Mane missed a golden opportunity in the first half, but he was largely kept at arm’s length by a determined Warriors side, who looked to have earned an unexpected point.
Mane cut a frustrated figure for much of the first half as a disjointed Senegal side struggled to break down Zimbabwe despite their status as overwhelming favourites.
With the Liverpool forward taking the captain’s armband in the absence of Napoli defender Kalidou
Koulibaly – who joined Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on the sidelines after both tested positive for Covid-19 – there was an increased pressure on his shoulders to sparkle in his side’s attack.
Mane came close to opening the scoring with a trademark bust into the box from the left, but his low, somewhat scuffed shot was well saved by Warriors goalkeeper Petros Mhari.
The forward then looked to have teed up a golden opportunity for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye, but the former Aston Villa and Everton man took a heavy touch after being found by his skipper in front of goal.
Although somewhat fortunate to escape on that occasion, Zimbabwe were holding out well even though there were restricted to long-range efforts which failed to trouble stand-in Senegal keeper Seny Dieng, of QPR.
In the second period Mane was often seen dropping into central and deeper areas in between his fellow attackers Boulaye Dia and Keita Balde, but despite his best efforts he was unable to inspire any form of sustained attacking cohesion. One clever ball found Balde, but the Cagliari man was unable to find Villarreal’s Dia in the middle.
Senegal were only able to name six substitutes due to ongoing Covid cases within the squad, and they looked to be beginning to run out of ideas as a Mane free-kick was headed over the bar by centre-back Abdou Diallo.
Substitute Habib Diallo then missed a golden opportunity to tee up Mane when his low cross following a fast break was well gathered by the impressive Mhari, with Mane lurking.
He would then step up in the last seconds of the match after Madzongwe’s handball, earning three points for his side.
Zimbabwe’s spirited display was made all the more impressive by the fact that they weren’t sure if they would even be competing in the tournament less than a week ago.
SPORTS
Ralf Rangnick explains why he dropped Cristiano Ronaldo from Man Utd starting XI
Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the Manchester United squad to face Aston Villa in the FA Cup due to a minor injury, Ralf Rangnick has confirmed.
The superstar striker, 36, has played 90 minutes in all five of United’s Premier League fixtures since Rangnick took charge of his first game as interim manager, scoring two goals in that time.
Ronaldo’s previous rest came in December’s Champions League clash against Young Boys, when the German coach made wholesale changes for the group-stage dead rubber.
But he was nowhere to be seen as the team news was released for Monday night’s third-round encounter with Steven Gerrard’s Villa.
Speaking ahead of kick-off, Rangnick admitted Ronaldo is one of many United players suffering with “muscular problems”, along with Phil Jones and Jadon Sancho.
“I wouldn’t say they are injured but they are having muscular problems,” Rangnick told MUTV
of his missing stars.
“I spoke with Cristiano yesterday before training, he told me that he had some problems for the last couple of days, some minor problems. In the end we decided to not take any risks in a cup game that could easily last 120 minutes.
“With Phil Jones he is having some minor problems on the calf. “With Jadon, he was supposed to be in the squad. He had some issues with hamstrings on both sides.”
Ronaldo is the Red Devils’ top scorer this season with 14 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions and his minor issue is believed to relate to his hip.
In the absence of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Rangnick deployed Marcus Rashford alongside Edinson Cavani up front.
The strike partnership was supported by Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes, with the latter wearing the armband in the absence of club captain Harry Maguire, who is recovering from a chest injury.
Rangnick named a central midfield pairing of Scott McTominay and Fred and a back four of Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw ahead of David de Gea in goal.
Latest News
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
4 phrases that drive men wild in the bed
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
European markets nudge higher as investors await more U.S. inflation data
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
U.S. unemployment rate falls in December but rises for Black women
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Sadio Mane secures last gasp win for Senegal over Zimbabwe at Africa Cup of Nations
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Capital importation falls by N1.68tn – CBN
-
NEWS1 day ago
UK suspends walk-in service for visa applicants in Nigeria
-
NEWS2 days ago
Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Looking Ugly’: Crypto market crash intensifies after $300 billion sell-off