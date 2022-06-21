Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reach settlement in revenge porn case

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reached a settlement ahead of jury selection in their revenge porn case, Page Six has learned.

A clerk at the Los Angeles Superior Court informed us Monday morning that the exes had come to an agreement, though the terms remain unclear.

Potential jurors were already lined up outside the courthouse but will be dismissed given the last-minute update.

The news comes days after a judge denied Kardashian’s motion to enforce a previous settlement, so it’s possible a second offer was made.

Chyna, 34, was suing Kardashian, 35, for posting nude photos and videos of her on social media in July 2017.

The exes share 5-year-old daughter Dream.

No comment yet from the attorneys for Kardashian and Chyna

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared the series of graphic posts as part of the pair’s tumultuous falling out following the end of their engagement.

The explicit content included a photo of what Kardashian claimed was Chyna’s vagina, which she allegedly sent him in a text message after he requested it so that he could ejaculate “before I shower.”

“This is from Chyna yesterday to me. I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday,” he captioned the screenshot. “This woman is so disrespectful and I don’t care.”

Kardashian also posted a video that appeared to show Chyna in bed with another man.

“Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person,” he commented. “Come spend time with your daughter instead of f–king me and then this dude right after. U need help.”

Days later, Chyna obtained a restraining order against her ex-fiancé. Robert Shapiro, the attorney who represented Kardashian at the time, subsequently issued an apology on behalf of his client.

“I personally on Robert Kardashian’s behalf apologized and offered our regrets for what has taken place in the past couple of days, and now we move forward to do one thing and one thing only: whatever’s in the best interest of this child,” Shapiro said at the time, referring to Dream.

Last month, the two wrapped up a separate legal battle in which Chyna had sued Kardashian and his family for defamation. A jury decided that the Kardashian-Jenners did not defame Chyna, so they awarded her no damages. The jury did, however, find that Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner acted to protect their own economic interests.