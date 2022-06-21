CELEBRITIES
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reach settlement in revenge porn case
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reached a settlement ahead of jury selection in their revenge porn case, Page Six has learned.
A clerk at the Los Angeles Superior Court informed us Monday morning that the exes had come to an agreement, though the terms remain unclear.
Potential jurors were already lined up outside the courthouse but will be dismissed given the last-minute update.
The news comes days after a judge denied Kardashian’s motion to enforce a previous settlement, so it’s possible a second offer was made.
Chyna, 34, was suing Kardashian, 35, for posting nude photos and videos of her on social media in July 2017.
The exes share 5-year-old daughter Dream.
No comment yet from the attorneys for Kardashian and Chyna
The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared the series of graphic posts as part of the pair’s tumultuous falling out following the end of their engagement.
The explicit content included a photo of what Kardashian claimed was Chyna’s vagina, which she allegedly sent him in a text message after he requested it so that he could ejaculate “before I shower.”
“This is from Chyna yesterday to me. I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday,” he captioned the screenshot. “This woman is so disrespectful and I don’t care.”
Kardashian also posted a video that appeared to show Chyna in bed with another man.
“Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person,” he commented. “Come spend time with your daughter instead of f–king me and then this dude right after. U need help.”
Days later, Chyna obtained a restraining order against her ex-fiancé. Robert Shapiro, the attorney who represented Kardashian at the time, subsequently issued an apology on behalf of his client.
“I personally on Robert Kardashian’s behalf apologized and offered our regrets for what has taken place in the past couple of days, and now we move forward to do one thing and one thing only: whatever’s in the best interest of this child,” Shapiro said at the time, referring to Dream.
Last month, the two wrapped up a separate legal battle in which Chyna had sued Kardashian and his family for defamation. A jury decided that the Kardashian-Jenners did not defame Chyna, so they awarded her no damages. The jury did, however, find that Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner acted to protect their own economic interests.
CELEBRITIES
Travis Scott praises Kylie Jenner for ‘throwing that ass down’ in rare post
Travis Scott showed Kylie Jenner how much he appreciates her assets in a rare social media post during Father’s Day on Sunday.
“Shawty in here throwing that ass down,” the rapper, 31, wrote atop an Instagram Story photo of the makeup mogul’s backside, which he snapped while she was cooking over the stove.
Jenner, 24, was wearing a white tank top tucked into a pair of tie-dye jeans that showed off her curves in the since-deleted snap, which was captured by The Neighborhood Talk.
While it’s unclear whether the picture was taken in real time, it appears Jenner was in the middle of making Scott — the father of her two kids — a delicious meal in honor of the holiday.
The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also gushed over the “Sicko Mode” hitmaker with a photo showing him lying down in bed eating a bowl of noodles, presumably made by Jenner.
“Shawty in here throwing that ass down,” he wrote atop a photo of her cooking.
Instagram/Travis Scott
The couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, was fast asleep next to her dad, while their 4-month-old son — whose new name has yet to be announced — was swaddled on top of Scott’s chest. The baby boy’s face was covered by a heart emoji.
“Happy father’s day daddyyyyy we love you 🤎,” Jenner captioned the tender moment, to which Scott replied, “L❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️EEE YAAAA 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎.”
The Kylie Cosmetics founder later posted a close-up shot of the musician and their son standing together while wearing matching gray-and-white Nike Air sneakers. The Grammy nominee sported brown pants, while the little man was in gray sweat-shorts.
Jenner gave birth to their baby boy on Feb. 2, four years after Stormi’s arrival.
They originally named their son Wolf but later revealed they changed his moniker because “it just wasn’t him.”
CELEBRITIES
Julia Fox, Amelia Hamlin touch tongues amid Kanye West, Scott Disick breakups
When the men go away, the exes will play.
Julia Fox and Amelia Gray Hamlin – who dated Kanye West and Scott Disick, respectively – recently linked up for a wild night out together.
Hamlin, 21, shared a series of photos from their outing via Instagram on Sunday, with her and Fox, 32, licking on lollipops and twinning with matched bleached eyebrows.
In one of the sultry pics, Hamlin stuck out her bright red tongue while Fox posed with one hand on her hip and a soft smile.
A second snap showed both stars touching tongues as they shared a lick of the same red lollipop while staring into the camera.
Hamlin used various pink emojis – including a heart, lollipop and brain – to caption her weekend photo dump.
Meanwhile, Fox took to her Instagram Stories to repost a photo of her, Hamlin and Alex Wang sitting on a couch together and posing for a pic.
Hamlin moved to New York City last fall – where Fox has been living and socializing for years. The two also walked in LaQuan Smith’s show for New York Fashion Week back in February.
Besides having the Big Apple and modeling in common, both ladies had relationships with two of the Kardashian sister’s exes
Fox and West, 45, had a whirlwind romance after meeting on New Year’s Eve. Their short-lived relationship – which came nearly a year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye – ended in February.
Kim, 41, has since moved on with ”Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson. She and West continue to co-parent their four kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
Hamlin and Disick, 39, were first linked in October 2020 following the reality star’s split from Sofia Richie.
They became Instagram-official in February, but Hamlin called it off with Disick less than a year later in September 2021.
Disick previously dated Kourtney Kardashian on and off for nearly 10 years before calling it quits for good in 2015. The exes share three kids: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.
Kourtney, 43, has since married Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian praises ‘best dad’ Kanye West on Father’s Day
Kim Kardashian celebrated Father’s Day by praising ex Kanye West via social media.
“Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye ✨,” the reality star, 41, wrote in a post shared to her Instagram Stories on Sunday.
The message was accompanied by a pic of the rapper, 45, smiling and posing with their kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
The Skims founder also honored her late father, Robert Kardashian, and gave a shout-out to “best step dad” Caitlyn Jenner for raising her and her famous siblings with mom Kris Jenner.
“The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you’re all the way up in heaven,” Kim captioned one of her pics with Robert, who died in 2003 at the age of 59.
“They have [sic] me the cutest suggestions 🤗 I miss you and love with all my soul ✨♾.”
Kim filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The two were declared legally single in March.
Kim has since moved on with “Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson. She and the comedian started dating after she hosted the sketch comedy show in October 2021. The two became Instagram-official in March and have been packing on the PDA ever since.
At the beginning of their relationship, West couldn’t seem to hide his disapproval of Kim’s new beau, often taking to social media to make digs at Davidson (whom he nicknamed “Skete”) in since-deleted posts.
The rapper even criticized the “King of Staten Island” star, in the lyrics and music videos for his song “Eazy” with The Game.
Latest News
- U.S. confiscates assets of Roots TV founder and ADC presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, over $2.1 million tax evasion – Report
- Bitcoin holds above $20,000 after week of forced crypto selling
- Sunday Igboho sends fresh message to supporters ahead of Wednesday’s court session
- President Buhari names replacements for Amaechi, other ex-ministers
- Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reach settlement in revenge porn case
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Father Mbaka dissociates self from Adoration Ground protest, warns followers against attacking, insulting Enugu Bishop
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Julia Fox, Amelia Hamlin touch tongues amid Kanye West, Scott Disick breakups
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Okotie begs Tinubu, Atiku to step down, wants to succeed Buhari
-
NEWS1 day ago
Former Nigerian military ruler, Abdulsalami Abubakar flown abroad over ill-health
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Kim Kardashian praises ‘best dad’ Kanye West on Father’s Day
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Drake celebrates ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ release with back-to-back parties in Miami
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Atiku mocks Tinubu, Obi, says they can’t take first and most important decision
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Buhari still waiting for Tinubu’s shortlist of running mates