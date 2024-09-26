In a significant step to promote the holistic development of young people through the practice of football in India, ROADIS – a Madrid headquartered multinational leader in the investment, development, operation, and management of global infrastructure assets has launched Social Sports Schools in Varanasi in collaboration with the Real Madrid Foundation (RMF) – branch of the renowned Real Madrid Club managing its social and educational programs worldwide, and KHUSHI – an NGO established by cricket icon Kapil Dev to support underprivileged children.

The initiative aims to train in values over 200 first-generation learners from grades IInd to VIIIth, providing them with the essential tools to navigate challenges and unlock their full potential. The program will train boys and girls to ensure equal opportunities for both. In the first phase, the program is launched in two schools – Primary School Daffi and Composite Vidyalaya Naveen in Varanasi. Through the program, the students will receive an experience that will complete their education, life skill, development and nutrition requirements.

ROADIS has been running this program in Kedah in West Bengal for over 7 years. Following the positive impact, ROADIS is now expanding the program to Varanasi where it is currently constructing and operating a 192kms stretch Varanasi Aurangabad NH-2 Tollways Private Limited.

*Eduardo Calvo, Global Corporate Responsibility Director-ROADIS* , expressing the significance of the program said, “Sports plays an integral part in our growing up. Through this initiative, we bring an opportunity for the boys and girls of Varanasi to experience a new way of life that is full of opportunities. With the RMF program, we now complete the full circle of holistic development for children. We are starting the RMF program in 2 schools where our Shikshantra Plus program for quality education with KHUSHI is already in effect. We believe that by equipping students with both physical and intellectual tools, we are paving the way for a generation of resilient, socially conscious, and successful individuals.”

The RMF program is a transformative initiative that leverages the power of football to instil values and foster a culture of integrity among young students, while simultaneously nurturing essential life skills and important values like respect, teamwork, autonomy, self-esteem, health, equality and motivation. To ensure international level of training for the local coaches that include both female and male educators; the trainers were trained on the Real Madrid methodology by RMF specialized football trainer who visited Varanasi for a 3-day training camp. This camp empowered the local educators to carry forward the program with the same commitment and excellence as that of RMF.

*Julio González Ronco, Managing Director of the Real Madrid Foundation* , adds, “Educational sports is a one of best ways to instil values of teamwork, collaboration, leadership and more. With our initiative, we envision to foster a value driven culture of diversity, inclusion and equality. Our coaches include male and female trainers and our program trains both girls and boys. Creating a platform for equal opportunity is essential for building strong individuals and a strong nation.”

This program demonstrates the commitment of ROADIS in creating a positive change through innovative and inclusive education. By investing in the holistic development of the young minds, the initiative is contributing to the creation of a brighter and more equitable future.