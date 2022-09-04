NEWS
Road accident claims 9 lives, injures 10 in Abuja
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Sunday, said nine travellers have died while ten others sustained various degree of injuries in a road accident along
Yangoji-Abaji road, Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Abuja.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Bisi Kazeem, said the crash involved a Toyota Hiace Bus with vehicle registration number KTG-450 KQ and Howo Sino truck along Yangoji-Abaji road at about 06:05 am on Sunday.
According to him, the vehicle which was heading to Katsina state crashed into a trailer leading to the death and injured victims
According to him, the incident which happened in Sabongari village, near Gadabiyu, along Abaji-Yangoji involved two vehicles and both are for commercial purposes.
He further added that 22 male passengers were involved in the accident, while the FRSC recovered N3,170, six bags and 4 different mobile phones.
He said the injured victims were rescued to general hospital Abaji by zebra16 and police on patrol, while the nine corpses were deposited at mortuary general hospital Kwali.
NEWS
Tinubu: Lawmakers moves to stop same faith tickets on presidency
The National Assembly is proposing an amendment to Section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022 to prevent political parties from nominating candidates of the same religion as presidential and vice presidential candidates.
This is to avoid a repeat of controversy trailing the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2023 general elections,
Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi, who dropped the hint during a media briefing on Sunday in Abuja, said the proposed amendment seeks to promote unity and religious harmony in the country.
He showed a draft copy of the proposed legislation titled: “A Bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act 2022 and for other matters connected thereto, 2022 to journalists during the briefing.
Adeyemi, who is the lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District and sponsor of the bill, explained that Section 84 of the Electoral Act would be amended by inserting a new subsection that “No political party shall nominate candidates of the same religion as Presidential candidate and Vice Presidential candidate after this
dispensation.”
According to the him,the controversy which the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the APC has generated in the polity, necessitated the move .
To prevent future occurrence, he stressed that a new sub-section is being proposed to Section 84 of the 2022 Electoral Act.
“Section 84 of the Principal Act will be amended by inserting a new subsection 3 which will state thus “No political party shall nominate candidates of the same religion as Presidential candidate and Vice Presidential candidate after the 2023 election.
“When this is accommodated, it will serve as a guide against any oversight such as this in the future as further occurrences will be deemed as silent policy which is capable of bringing down the fabrics of the nation,” he said.
Adeyemi added that wide range consultations on the need for the amendment have been made with the leadership of the Senate and other colleagues.
He, however, said that though apprehensions raised by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN over same faith Presidential ticket are genuine but the broad mindedness and pedigree of those in the race for Presidency for now would allay all fears being raised.
He pleaded that those in the race should be assessed based on their pedigrees and not their religious faith or even political party.
“Nigerians should look at the individual candidates contesting for the presidency in 2023 and not the political parties they belong to or religion they practice.”
NEWS
FRSC states position on its personnel carring fire arms
Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has debunked the rumour making the rounds that its personnel of the have started carrying guns or any other fire arms whether on patrol or any other official duty.
In a statement on Sunday by Mr. Bisi Kazeem, Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, said the explanation has become very pertinent, following the image of an operative who was captured on camera carrying fire arms in a position that suggests he was on official duty.
Kazeem said: “The viral report should be disregarded in totality as it’s just but an old and re-circulated image of an overzealous staff who posed with a rifle belonging to a sister agency’s staff in admiration and ignorance in 2018.
“The said staff has since been punished according to existing maintenance of discipline of the Corps
“The Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu while reacting to the image that is being re-circulated has stated that officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps do not currently carry arms and advise members of the public should disregard the image being re-circulated.
“The public is by this publication called upon to desist from believing such fake image as the Corps continues to commit itself to making the roads safer for all to use.”
NEWS
Troops kill three terrorists, recover arms in Kaduna
The Nigerian Army on Sunday said its troops killed three bandits and recovered weapons in Kaduna State.
Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations in a statement on Sunday, said troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army during operation clear the North West of banditry and terrorism, neutralized three bandits and terrorists along Sabon Birni, Dogondawa-Kuyelo and Farin Ruwa communities in Kaduna State.
According to him, the troops, while on a fighting patrol, came in contact with unconfirmed number of bandits and in the ensuing shoot out , eliminated 3 of the terrorists.
He said the items recovered includes; two AK 47 rifles, nine magazines, seven Baofeng communication radios, one Tecno mobile phone, 120 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition , one power generator and a motorcycle.
The statement, however, urged all law-abiding citizens to continue to support the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information that would assist the troops in their operations against the criminal elements.
